Victim of NYC antisemitic attack: 'I am proud of who I am'

The IDF Shirt Challenge launches in support of victims of antisemitic attacks, Israel and the IDF.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 13:07

Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2021 13:27
Blake Zavadsky in his IDF hoodie after being attacked on Sunday. (photo credit: COURTESY OF BLAKE ZAVADSKY)
Blake Zavadsky in his IDF hoodie after being attacked on Sunday.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF BLAKE ZAVADSKY)
Blake Zavadsky and Ilan Kaganvoich, the victims of an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn on Sunday, said that the attack will not stop them from showing their support for Israel and the IDF.
The two were approached by the two attackers while Zavadsky was wearing an IDF hoodie. One of the perpetrators told him he had to remove it otherwise he would get hurt after asking Zavadsky and Kaganvoich if they "support those dirty Jews".
When Zavadsky refused to take off the hoodie, the attacker punched him twice before pouring his ice coffee on the hoodie. Meanwhile, the attacker's friend told Kaganvoich, who was trying to stop the attacker, that if he got involved he would get hurt too.
The attack is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, which is trying to identify the attacker and apprehend him.
The two victims agree that the attack has not changed how proud they are of being Jewish and said that they would not be scared to continue wearing clothes that identify them as Jewish in public.
PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month. (credit: ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month. (credit: ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)
"I am still going to wear this sweatshirt," said Zavadsky. "We should be able to wear whatever we want and believe in whatever we believe in. I am proud of who I am... I'm still in shock," he added, still sporting a black eye three days later.
"My parents left the Soviet Union when they were seven or eight because of this kind of thing. My grandparents brought them to the US for a better life. It's 2021, soon to be 2022, how can this still be happening? What kind of world do we live in?"
Kaganvoich's parents also left the Soviet Union when they were young to escape antisemitism. Both men said this was the first time they personally experienced such a thing, though they were aware of rising antisemitism around the world.
A challenge has been started on social media dubbed the IDF Shirt Challenge which encourages people to post photos of themselves wearing IDF shirts in solidarity with Zavadsky.
The challenge has been taken up by a variety of public figures, including Disturbed lead singer David Draiman, who posted his own photo on Instagram, writing that he stands in solidarity with Zavadsky and Kaganvoich. "We will not be intimidated," he wrote.
Representative Alma Hernandez (AZ) tweeted a photo of herself wearing an IDF hoodie. "Wearing the IDF hoodie truly is a symbol of resilience and pride," she said. "It reminds me of all the brave men and women who have served so that Jews everywhere can continue to have a Jewish homeland. I'm proud to stand in support of the IDF because without them, there would be no Israel."
The challenge, promoted by StandWithUs, has received negative attention from anti-Zionists such as Nerdeen Kiswani, who went viral last year for threatening to set fire to someone wearing an IDF sweatshirt. She reposted the video, which almost got her removed from law school, calling it "the original IDF Shirt Challenge" in the caption. The post has since been deleted again.
Kaganvoich said that following the attack, they received tremendous help and support from New York's 48th District Councilwoman Inna Vernikov.
On Wednesday night, Vernikov tweeted a call to march against antisemitism. The march will take place on Sunday at noon and will begin at the spot on 86th Street where the two men were attacked. People are encouraged to show up in their own IDF hoodies.
Mike Starr contributed to this report.


Tags IDF new york jews antisemitism Attack
