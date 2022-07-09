Extremist antisemite in UK had bomb-making instructions, a banned dagger

An antisemitic, racist and homophobic extremist was jailed in the UK on Thursday after having been found to possess instructions on how to make an explosive device, British media reported. This, after being investigated by the Counterterrorism Policing North West team in the country.

Scott Mason of Rainhill in Merseyside, 36, confessed to having documents that would be useful to a terrorist. Part of a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook as well as extreme pornographic images were found in his possession by police. He also had a banned push-dagger.

Mason was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to four offenses: possession of information useful to a terrorist; possession of extreme pornography; witness intimidation; and possession of an offensive weapon.

One of the charges was possessing a copy of the banned Anarchist's Cookbook. He had previously been jailed for three months at the beginning of the year after admitting to owning the dagger.

Police were first alerted to his alarming and extremist right-wing behavior and views in 2021, according to the BBC, "after an incident surrounding reports of a domestic assault."

Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR)

Phone records, according to local media reports, showed that he had attempted to intimidate witnesses of the domestic assault investigation.