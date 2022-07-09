The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Extremist antisemite in UK had bomb-making instructions, a banned dagger

Scott Mason, 36, was jailed for three years after having a banned copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook and an illegal push-dagger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 14:04
WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018. (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

An antisemitic, racist and homophobic extremist was jailed in the UK on Thursday after having been found to possess instructions on how to make an explosive device, British media reported. This, after being investigated by the Counterterrorism Policing North West team in the country.

Scott Mason of Rainhill in Merseyside, 36, confessed to having documents that would be useful to a terrorist. Part of a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook as well as extreme pornographic images were found in his possession by police. He also had a banned push-dagger.

Mason was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to four offenses: possession of information useful to a terrorist; possession of extreme pornography; witness intimidation; and possession of an offensive weapon. 

One of the charges was possessing a copy of the banned Anarchist's Cookbook. He had previously been jailed for three months at the beginning of the year after admitting to owning the dagger.

Police were first alerted to his alarming and extremist right-wing behavior and views in 2021, according to the BBC, "after an incident surrounding reports of a domestic assault."

Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR) Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR)

Phone records, according to local media reports, showed that he had attempted to intimidate witnesses of the domestic assault investigation.



Tags United Kingdom racism domestic violence extremism arrest anarchist antisemitism counterterrorism homophobia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by