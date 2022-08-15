The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Polish PM tries to control Holocaust narrative in leaked emails

Poland has a history of refusing to take responsibility for Nazi crimes committed during the Holocaust and has a law banning blaming it.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 12:24
THE GATE to Auschwitz, photographed in January 2021, 76 years after the camp's liberation: There are still countless Jews who say about the Shoah, 'If this could happen, how can anyone still believe in God?' (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
THE GATE to Auschwitz, photographed in January 2021, 76 years after the camp’s liberation: There are still countless Jews who say about the Shoah, ‘If this could happen, how can anyone still believe in God?’
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

Poland's attempt to rewrite the nation's involvement in the Holocaust was revealed in leaked emails between Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right-wing journalist Bronisław Wildstein and two political advisors, according to a report by Polish news site Wyborcza last week.

In one email from 2018, Wildstein told Morawiecki that "the basic problem we have in our relations with the Jews is that our enemies have monopolized all contact with them."

Wildstein went on to explain that "our enemies" referred not only to political adversaries but also "enemies of the entire Polish nation". As an example, he named The Center for Holocaust Research which he said "presents an almost obsessive hatred of Poles."

He also named historian Jan Grabowski who "says that the issue of Poles helping Jews can be addressed only after our own [Polish] crimes have been investigated" and sociologist Barbara Engelking who has "taken over relations with Yad Vashem". Both academics specialize in the Holocaust and German-occupied Poland.

"Promote Polish martyrdom using Jewish martyrdom, because it is possible".

Bronisław Wildstein
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)

The email ended with Wildstein telling Morawiecki that it might be necessary to analyze the status of institutes such as The Jewish Historical Institue and the POLIN museum "and the possibility of introducing our people into their midst."

In another email revealed by Wyborcza, Wildstein tells Morawiecki that it is important to promote Poland both locally and internationally by equating Polish suffering in the Holocaust to that of the Jews.

"The media issue you mention is important," Morawiecki wrote in response, according to Wyborcza's report. "Not just in Israel, but all over the world. We must map out journalists sympathetic to Poland. This is a job to be done right now by the Foreign Ministry and the Polish National Foundation."

"We must map out journalists sympathetic to Poland."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Morawiecki's advisor's responded to this email, suggesting "sympathetic journalists" who could be good for the job.

Other emails sent between the four contained similar discourse.

Poland won't take responsibility for Holocaust crimes

Poland has insisted that it was not responsible for any Nazi crimes during the Holocaust since it ended. Phrases like "Polish death camps" have been controversial in Poland in the past decades with former US president Barack Obama once being heavily criticized when he used the term while awarding a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Polish WWII resistance fighter Jan Karski.

In January of 2018, Poland passed a bill that outlaws blaming Poland for any crimes committed during the Holocaust. Breaking this law could result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

In July last year, Poland passed another law that would prevent Jews from receiving restitution for property stolen from their family during the Holocaust. 

This ruling caused a diplomatic crisis between Poland and Israel, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was then foreign minister, recalled the Israeli ambassador from Poland. The two countries' diplomats were restored in November.

In June, Lapid banned Israeli school trips to Poland, saying that the Polish educators were trying to manipulate the content the students were being taught on the trips.



