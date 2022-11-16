'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas

A Jewish cemetery in a Chicago suburb was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, local media reported on Monday.

At least 16 headstones were painted with Swastikas and another 23 were defaced at the Am Echod cemetery in Waukegan, Ill. The message “Kanye Was Rite” was spray-painted on one headstone that marked the grave of a husband and wife.

"We have no words for this depravity and evil," watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted.

David Goldenberg, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Midwest, said: "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets."

"Kanye is Rite" graffiti found spray painted in red, appearing like blood, on Jewish tombstones at a cemetery in Chicago.We have no words for this depravity and evil. pic.twitter.com/GiYBwi5mNA — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 15, 2022

The vandalism remains under investigation.

The Kanye West effect terrorizing American Jews

Antisemitism has been on the rise since rapper Kanye West tweeted earlier this month allegedly threatening Jews.

“I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3… on JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, which he later followed up with a slew of anti-Jewish comments.

Days after Kanye's initial tweet, neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League hung up a sign in Los Angeles which read "Kanye is right about the Jews" above a highway overpass while giving Nazi salutes.