'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas

At least 16 headstones were painted with Swastikas and another 23 were defaced at the Am Echod cemetery outside of Chicago.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 00:15
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

A Jewish cemetery in a Chicago suburb was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, local media reported on Monday.

At least 16 headstones were painted with Swastikas and another 23 were defaced at the Am Echod cemetery in  Waukegan, Ill. The message “Kanye Was Rite” was spray-painted on one headstone that marked the grave of a husband and wife. 

"We have no words for this depravity and evil," watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted. 

"The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets."

David Goldenberg, ADL

David Goldenberg, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Midwest, said: "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets." 

Antisemitism has been on the rise since rapper Kanye West tweeted earlier this month allegedly threatening Jews.

“I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3… on JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, which he later followed up with a slew of anti-Jewish comments. 

Days after Kanye's initial tweet, neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League hung up a sign in Los Angeles which read "Kanye is right about the Jews" above a highway overpass while giving Nazi salutes.



