The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UK government adviser recommends that schools educate about antisemitism

The recommendation comes amid growing concern about the alarming spread of anti-Jewish hatred among young people.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 02:00

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2022 02:07
Official portrait of Lord Mann (photo credit: ROGER HARRIS/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Official portrait of Lord Mann
(photo credit: ROGER HARRIS/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The UK government’s independent adviser on antisemitism has called for secondary schools to be required to teach about contemporary antisemitism in addition to pupils learning about the Holocaust.

The recommendation, made on Monday in a comprehensive new report by the adviser, Lord Mann of Holbeck Moor, comes amid growing concern about the alarming spread of anti-Jewish hatred among young people—much of it promoted by neo-Nazi groups and others on social media platforms.

“A renewed and concerted effort is also required across all UK universities and colleges to make Jewish students safe and feel safe on campus and the report includes a set of new recommendations to drive it,” Mann said.

Antisemitic hate crimes reached record levels

Reaching record levels in 2021, more hate crimes than ever are being inflicted on members of the Jewish community despite significant efforts to tackle them over the past 15 years. A survey in July found that antisemitic incidents at schools in England have almost tripled during the past five years.

Mann said that implementation of the Online Safety Act, once through parliament, should be used to make online platforms fully accountable for knowingly failing to block all forms of race hate.

Senate House, University of London (credit: AN SIARACH/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Senate House, University of London (credit: AN SIARACH/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“This year, Jewish girls and boys have been abused and threatened on public transport, at school and on the street because they are identified as being Jewish.”

Lord Mann

“Social media companies should for example be forced to identify to the police or to the libeled individuals the users who promote hate crime anonymously,” he said.

The report argues that the recent purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk with his championing of “free speech absolutism” adds to the urgency for UK and European governments to act.

“This year, Jewish girls and boys have been abused and threatened on public transport, at school and on the street because they are identified as being Jewish,” Mann wrote in the introduction to the report. He continued by writing, “Government, Parliament and society need to consider whether this is acceptable in our country and if not, what additional action is needed to stand up to the oldest hatred of all.”

One of the 10 main recommendations in the report “Anti-Jewish Hatred: Tackling Antisemitism in the UK 2022 – Renewing the Commitment” is that the UK and Scottish governments should establish why so few prosecutions of antisemitic hate crimes apparently take place and should work with the prosecuting authorities to address the issue.

A second issue that Mann has brought up in his report is antisemitism in UK political parties.

“The mainstream political parties must unite to stop the spread of antisemitism and race hate, especially to young people, including countering the increase from neo-Nazi groups,” he wrote. Mann also requested that the UK Home Office invest “multi-year government funding,” for the security of Jewish communities “to support physical guarding and interfaith initiatives.”

“The gap between the increased number of reported antisemitic hate incidents and the number of resulting prosecutions is believed to be huge, and Jewish representative organizations have made it clear that this is one of their biggest concerns because it contributes to a failure to deter offenders,” the report stated.

Mann’s latest recommendations follow very significant progress that has been said to have been made in recent years in combating antisemitism in the UK and worldwide, resulting from two landmark reports published by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group against Antisemitism in 2006 and 2015. Nevertheless, one reason for the new report, supported by valued input from stakeholders across the country, was to identify what more needs to be done.

“The growing spread of antisemitism among young people should be a matter of deep concern to all of us, not least because it is often leading to hate crime and violence against members of the Jewish community, including schoolchildren,” Mann said after publishing the report.

“If young people are taught about contemporary antisemitism at school, are less exposed to it online and are deterred from committing race hate because they are more likely to feel the force of the law, then the UK will be in a position to build substantially on the progress made as a result of the All-Party Parliamentary Group’s past recommendations.” He then urged the UK government and the devolved nations “to act on my new calls for action before this form of racism poisons the minds of many more young people.”



Tags Holocaust United Kingdom education diaspora jews diaspora antisemitism Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by