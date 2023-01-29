The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Australian company faces backlash for Hitler inspired Valentine's Day products

The Hitler merchandise had the description as "Nothing says 'I love you' more than Time Magazine's Man of the Year (1938) clasping a rose."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 18:47
Image of now removed Hitler merchandise on the Spicy Baboon site (photo credit: Screenshot of Spicy Baboon site via Anti-Defamation Commission)
Image of now removed Hitler merchandise on the Spicy Baboon site
(photo credit: Screenshot of Spicy Baboon site via Anti-Defamation Commission)

An online Australian company came under fire for selling Adolf Hitler "inspired" merchandise for Valentine's Day, which has now been taken down.

The site, Spicy Baboon, was selling mugs, t-shirts, stickers, cards and beer cozies with a cartoon depiction of Hitler holding a rose in his mouth and surrounded by hearts. Underneath the graphic was the caption "Be Mein."

In the product description, the site had written: "Nothing says 'I love you' more than Time Magazine's Man of the Year (1938) clasping a rose."

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), Australia's leading civil rights organization, has expressed its disgust towards the Hitler merchandise.

The site's owner Scot Mackenroth apologized and said that they didn't mean any harm by it or to offend anyone but claimed it was for humor purposes.

The ADC Chairman, Dr. Dvir Abramovich rejected the apology and urged them to meet Holocaust survivors so that they can understand the pain and suffering Hitler had inflicted on them.

Image of now removed Hitler merchandise on the Spicy Baboon site (credit: Screenshot of Spicy Baboon site via Anti-Defamation Commission) Image of now removed Hitler merchandise on the Spicy Baboon site (credit: Screenshot of Spicy Baboon site via Anti-Defamation Commission)

"This is a new and perverse low in Australian retail," Dr. Abramovich said in a statement regarding the sale. "The words sickening, vomit-inducing and stomach-churning do not even come close to describing this abomination and it's hard to imagine anything more obscene that abuses Holocaust and takes its vulgar exploitation to new depths."

"For the owners to describe their motivations for offering these ghastly items as 'cheeky fun' and a 'joke' reveals their total lack of empathy for the victims of Hitler's barbaric crimes, understanding of the harm they have caused and an absence of personal accountability for their reprehensible conduct."

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC)

"This is Holocaust denial for the 21st century," he added. "There is nothing funny, cool, or fashionable about Hitler and these products clearly demonstrate that nothing is off-limits and that all bets are off when it comes to the debasement of the Holocaust. Shame on this company for crossing all lines of moral decency.

"To use a monster such as Hitler, responsible for the extermination of six million Jews, including the murder of 1.5 million children, the gas chambers of Auschwitz, the execution of families in open fields and the crushing of babies' skulls, to express love and associate him with Valentine's Day is a profound insult to the memory of the victims.

"This cheap trick to generate sales plunges a knife into the heart of survivors living here and is a spit on the graves of the courageous diggers who sacrificed their lives to defeat the Third Reich...As we witness a dramatic rise in antisemitism and neo-Nazism in Australia, it is revolting that here is a business providing another avenue for Hitler's image and name to be normalized and mainstreamed and reach a new generation of young people who may think it's fun to wear or use these articles."

"Although I welcome the removal of the items, which I note, took place only because the business was called out by the ADC, I do not accept their non-apology," he continued.

"For the owners to describe their motivations for offering these ghastly items as 'cheeky fun' and a 'joke' reveals their total lack of empathy for the victims of Hitler's barbaric crimes, understanding of the harm they have caused and an absence of personal accountability for their reprehensible conduct. They will need to do a lot more to undo this damage in order to earn my faith that they are sincerely remorseful."

Australia's past in selling Nazi memorabilia

Australia is no stranger to selling Hitler or Nazi memorabilia. In early November 2022, an Australian antique auction company "JB Military Antiques" was auctioning memorabilia that belonged to Nazi Germany's army in World War II.

They were going to auction off over 600 Nazi memorabilia items which included firearms, uniforms and even a Luftwaffe helmet.

In January 2022, another Australian auction house was selling a signed Hitler photo as well as numerous rare militia items such as an SS cross, an SS dagger, childhood letters from Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler and a Nazi propaganda children's book.

The auction house wrote in one of the item descriptions, "The book teaches children, according to the Nazi Party in Germany, what a Jew is and what they look like. This children's book was authored by Elvira Bauer, a kindergarten teacher and Nazi supporter in 1936, and illustrated by Phillipp Rupprecht, a publisher of the Nazi newspaper Der Stürmer... children's books like Trau keinem Fuchs auf grüner  Heid und keinem Jud auf seinem Eid were used to educating the youth of Nazi Germany in being a citizen of the Third Reich."

The Jerusalem Post Staff and Ben Zion Gad contributed to the article.



Tags Adolf Hitler Nazis australia nazi auction
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by