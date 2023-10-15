Calls for violence against Jews rise by 1,200% since Hamas massacre

An unprecedented 1,200% escalation in online calls for violence against Israel, Zionists, and Jews in the chilling aftermath of the IDF Swords of Iron operation against Hamas was seen in a new report.

The statistics were collected between October 7-10, 2023, as highlighted by the 2nd Assessment Report released by the Antisemitism Cyber Monitoring System (ACMS).

This period saw 157,000 recorded antisemitic posts, indicating a 450% increase from the prior four days and Paris emerged as the epicenter of this online hate, closely followed by cities like New York and Buenos Aires.

Unmasking the digital hatred

Spanning from October 7-10, the ACMS painstakingly documented a concerning 157,000 posts exuding antisemitic sentiments.

These figures mark a 450% leap compared to the preceding four days (October 3-6) and a substantial 360% surge when juxtaposed with the identical period in September. People attend a vigil in front of the Fraenkelufer synagogue in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen)

The parallel between the spike in hate speech and the Hamas attacks is undeniable.

Social media giants under the microscope

Twitter, amongst a few other platforms, is experiencing intense scrutiny. The European Union, concerned about the rampant dissemination of hate and misinformation, has zeroed in on these platforms.

In a series of rapid developments, Thierry Breton, the EU's digital rights chief, sent out stern warnings to both Meta (owners of Facebook and Instagram) and Elon Musk's X platform. Breton's primary contention revolves around breaches of the Digital Services Act, demanding immediate corrective actions.

Paris takes the lead

A geographical dive into the data reveals Paris as the most active hub for the dissemination of antisemitic hate speech from October 7-10.

Following Paris, cities like New York, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Los Angeles also show significant activity in this regard.

Deciphering the nature of the online antisemitic discourse

Diving deeper into the categorization of this hateful rhetoric, 78% is attributed to “New Antisemitism”, which predominantly revolves around anti-Israel sentiments.

Classic antisemitism makes up 16%, and the distressing spread of Holocaust denial and distortion forms 6%.

Themes such as the demonization and delegitimization of Israel, along with conspiracy theories, are alarmingly prevalent.

A plethora of sources stoking the flames

Though radical Islam, pro-Palestinian groups, Palestinian nationalists, and the radical left emerge as principal contributors, the web of hate is diverse. Right-wing extremists, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis, are also exploiting the situation, peddling classic antisemitic propaganda with renewed vigor.

In addition, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been monitoring the state of antisemitism around the world since the outbreak of the war in Israel.

Key events include a pro-Hamas chant in Geneva, the defacement of the Israeli Embassy in Bogotá with troubling symbols, a staggering 1,000 antisemitic incidents reported in France within 48 hours, vandalism at synagogues in Porto and Madrid, alarming public calls in Sydney, a significant spike in incidents in the UK, and attacks on Jewish establishments in London and Bogotá.