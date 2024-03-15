Jewish man attacked by protestors at Chicago screening of Nova documentary

A Jewish man was attacked at the screening of the 'Nova' documentary at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Chicago on Monday. The man chose not to identify himself, but he agreed to be interviewed by ABC News regarding what happened leading up to and during the attack.

The event that streamed the documentary about the devastating Hamas attack at the music festival in Re'im was met with dozens of anti-Israel protestors who blocked the entrance of Chiago's Logan theatre

The protesters began by shouting at the attendees of the event, saying things such as "shame on you." However, the protest escalated when a Jewish man who tried to enter the screening passed by.

The Jewish man entered the screening of the documentary holding a small Israel flag in his hand.

"I did not say anything to anyone as we walked up. I did not look at anyone or give anyone the finger. I simply walked up, holding an Israeli flag," the victim of the attack said.

Details of the attack

Protestors began with an attempt to yank the flag out of the man's hands and then proceeded to attack him as a group. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I was completely surrounded. They started punching me in the head."

Although he was not seriously wounded from the attack, the victim of the incident remarked on his fear for the future Jewish generations living in a year where antisemitic incidents have spiked to a high.

"I think it's disgusting that you cannot walk down the street and be Jewish in 2024," the victim said. He also remarked that those who were protesting outside would have benefited from coming to the screening of the documentary.