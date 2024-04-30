'Fear of riots': Anti-Israel tensions rise in Malmo ahead of Eurovision

"The antisemitic messages are everywhere now in Malmo, whether on posters or in the press," said Yair Elsner, a resident of the city. "The anti-Israel propaganda is highly visible on the streets, anti-Israeli stickers and decals are everywhere."

However, he added that while there's nothing untrue about Israeli media reports about the antisemitism in the city, the Jews and Israelis that live there still have normal everyday lives.

"No one throws stones through my window or eggs at me on the street, and this is despite me having a fairly high profile," he explained.

"I run a podcast here that I launched after October 7 in which I convey clear pro-Israeli messages, I write those messages on Twitter, and so far I haven't received any threats to my life."

Next week, the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Swedish city of Malmo, which is expected to be one of the stormiest productions in the history of the European singing competition. It will take place against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism around the world.

Since October 7, the atmosphere in Malmo, considered by many to be Europe's most antisemitic city, has been extremely harsh, murky, and challenging for the Jewish community there, numbering a few hundred Jews. Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations and real threats to the lives of Israelis and Jews are expected to peak during Eurovision week.

"The issue of antisemitism is something that I and every Jew or Israeli living in the area are aware of," Elsner said. "When we go out onto the street, we see a very noticeable Muslim presence, and we know who they are. We understand they are the same people as the ones living in Gaza or the West Bank. You can see a store window in Malmo that says Israel is committing war crimes, and it's awful.

"There is absolute demonization, and it's horrible. None of us can walk on the street with Jewish symbols, except for the local rabbis. I won't hang an Israeli flag on my balcony on Independence Day because I'm sure it would only take a day before someone hits me with a stone thrown through my window."

'Not Safe on the Streets'

According to Elsner, there are antisemitic demonstrations twice a week in Malmo, accompanied by anti-Israel posters and chants.

"I'm sure that it's going to be worse in the days around Eurovision, and I assume warnings will be issued by the authorities," he said. "It's also possible that antisemitic protesters may come from other countries, including terrorist supporters. You never know.

"We rely on the Swedish police and Swedish security forces. We are organizing our own pro-Israel rally on Eurovision day – we got approval for it, and a few hundred people are expected to attend. The pro-Palestinian protesters have six demonstrations that I expect tens of thousands of people will attend. While Eurovision is taking place, I will be at the pro-Israel rally."

Aharon, a Jewish resident of the city, noted that there is a large Muslim Arab population in Malmo, and Sweden isn't succeeding in bringing the antisemitism under control.

"Even before October 7, the atmosphere in Malmo was anti-Israel. But after October 7, it only increased, and now there are protests and demonstrations everywhere, including demonstrations around places that sell Israeli products or are connected to Israelis," he said.

"Many international artists are boycotting events and parties related to Eurovision because Israel is participating in them."

Do you feel safe in Malmo now?

"Yes, but when what happened on October 7 occurred, I spoke with my children – I have a 17-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter – and I told my son that if he can, he should avoid talking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because people can get angry and act violently towards him.

"Within the Jewish community in Malmo, there is fear that there will be crazy riots during Eurovision and that a Jew is not safe walking around on the streets now.

"There is a group of Jews planning to welcome Eden Golan in Malmo while waving Israeli flags, and I admire their courage to do that because they will be a small handful compared to tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters."

"I've lived in Malmo for five years," says Meirav (a pseudonym), an Israeli woman who asked not to reveal her real name, claiming that the pro-Palestinian protesters read articles from Israel and could mark the interviewees and harass them.

"We are a very small Jewish community and have never stood out. We are very assimilated and know how to be part of society. We don't force our will on others. Life in Malmo was smooth sailing. Everything was very calm and quiet, and we minded our own business."

How did the situation change after October 7?

"On October 7, all the opposition that had been quiet and hidden away until now took to the streets. The situation now is not calm and not quiet."

Is it a sense of unease or fear?

"In the past, it was uneasy, but today, it's more fear. People refrain now from even hanging an Israeli flag or walking around with a kippah – any sign of Israeliness or Jewishness. Speaking Hebrew is really out of the question. There are people who have even removed the mezuzahs from their homes because there are service people who come to your house, and as soon as they see mezuzahs, it can get very dangerous, and you have nowhere to run since they know where you live."

What's the atmosphere in the city around Eurovision?

"The atmosphere is very tense because a large group of people are supposed to come that don't know the laws of the jungle here. On one hand, it's very welcome that people are coming from outside, and maybe they will provide some counterweight to what's happening here. And on the other hand, it's not safe, so the atmosphere is a bit tense because they [the pro-Palestinian protesters] say they want to make their voice heard by force. I really love Eurovision, and if it were any other time, then I would definitely have gone, but in this situation, I don't feel safe going there, so I'll watch the contest from home."

"Proud to be Jewish"

"Malmo is divided into areas. There are very Muslim areas, and it's best not to wander into them," explained Yael Segas Wallstrom. "I try not to walk in very antisemitic areas that look like Ramallah. Malmo is a big enough city that you can decide where you want to walk around, and there are completely Swedish areas that are totally fine. There, I can walk around with a Star of David necklace, but I wouldn't walk around with an Israeli flag. I have a friend who does walk around with a small flag on her bag. People look and curse at her in Arabic, but nothing beyond that.

"Two weeks ago, an antisemitic incident happened for the first time at my daughter's school. She's 13, a proud Jew who wears a Star of David, and I told her not to talk so much about the war in Israel, but she's very assertive and opinionated and calls Hamas terrorists.

"There's a Muslim boy in her class, and two weeks ago,o he said antisemitic things to her like 'Hitler's helper' and 'you murder Palestinians,' and three Swedes also started taunting her over it. I made a fuss with the school because it infuriated me. The administrators handled it fairly. In my opinion, we reprimanded those kids who bullied my daughter."

On Eurovision day, Wallström plans to participate in the pro-Israel rally in Malmo. "We'll play Israeli music and wave flags, and I hope a lot of people will come and have an Israeli party with lots of joy, in contrast to the pro-Palestinian protesters," she said.

"I'm sorry that Eurovision is in Malmo because it has caused this tense atmosphere, but I'm glad Eden Golan is coming here and we'll do everything we can to give her and the Israeli delegation and Israelis coming the most pleasant atmosphere possible. I hope it will be okay but I don't think it will be.

"They say a lot of antisemites will come here for the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which are essentially demonstrations of hatred towards Israel, and I hope and pray that nothing bad happens. It's scary. It's important to note that right-wing Swedes are very supportive of us, as opposed to those on the Left.

"I want to make it clear that we are proud to be Jews in Malmo. We will never hide who we are, and we will not be ashamed of our Judaism, even during challenging times like this. Of course, sometimes we think about leaving and making aliyah to Israel, but I think all Jews think about this. I was born here and have lived here for as long as I can remember. Right now, I don't feel like there's a threat to my life – or at least, that's what I want to believe."