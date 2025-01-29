Polish MEP breaks EU moment of silence for Holocaust: 'Pray for Gazan Jewish genocide victims'

A European Union Parliament's moment of silence for the victims of the Holocaust on Wednesday was interrupted by a Polish MEP accusing Israel of a Jewish conducted genocide in Gaza, according to a livestream by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"Let's pray for the victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza," far-right monarchist party Confederation of the Polish Crown chairman and MEP Grzegorz Braun twice shouted during the moment of silence.

Far-right Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun disrupted a Holocaust memorial in the EU Parliament, shouting about Gaza during a minute of silence. President Roberta Metsola ordered his removal to applause. pic.twitter.com/Y1iscHJ4gh — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 29, 2025

As performers prepared to play Maurice Ravel's Kaddish violin and Piano piece based on a Jewish prayer of the same name, Metsola demanded his ejection to applause in the chamber. Grzegorz Braun walks after using a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles at the parliament, Warsaw. (credit: REUTERS)

Braun claims he 'did not disturb the ceremony'

Braun later added on social media that he did not disturb the ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, but had supplemented the proceedings.

"I shared the comment that apparently all victims are equal, but some are more equal than others," Braun said on X.

Fellow Polish MEP and European People's Party member Łukasz Kohut condemned Braun on social media as a "disgusting creature" for desecrating the minute of silence.

Dutch Reformed Political Party MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen called Braun antisemitic on X, and urged the "highest possible sanction" that the EU body could impose.

The European Jewish Congress described the incident as a "vile display of antisemitism in the heart of European democracy."

"Disrupting a solemn moment of silence with hateful rhetoric is not only a grave insult to the memory of the Holocaust victims but also a disturbing reminder that the same antisemitic narratives that fueled history's darkest times continue to persist today," said the EJC. "Such open hatred cannot be ignored or tolerated."

The EJC noted that Braun had once used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles in the Polish parliament, defending his actions as restoring "normality."

"Those who take part in acts of Satanic worship should be ashamed," Braun had said at the time.