Comedian Adam Pally jokes on antisemitic conspiracies in Ziwe interview

Adam Pally cracks jokes on conspiracy theories about Jewish people, from the "Jews control the bank" conspiracy to the "Jews have a weather machine" conspiracy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 11:40
Adam Pally (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Adam Pally
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Comedian Adam Pally, best known for his work on Happy Endings and The Mindy Project, joked on late night talk show Ziwe on antisemitic conspiracies.

In a Pride Month-themed episode making cringe-worthy jokes about corporate influence in pride events, Ziwe Fumudoh, comedian and host of Ziwe, asked Pally, "Is your bank a proud bank?"

She clarified that she was referring to banks that fund pride parades and those that use rainbows in their promotional content during the month of June.

"If you think I have anything to do with the banks..." Pally responded, following it up with a short moment of uncomfortable eye contact between the two comedians.

One of the more common conspiracy theories about Jewish people is that Jews control the world's banks and therefore have full control of the world's finances. This is based on the outdated ideology that Jewish people are greedy for money.

After Fumudoh attempted to move on to the next question, Pally cut in. 

"No, let's talk about money, let's talk about the banks. What else do you want to talk about? Do you want to talk about Hollywood?"

Adam Pally

The weather machine conspiracy

He decided to move further with the joke on antisemitic conspiracy theories and added, "You wanna talk about the weather machine that I know about?"

"The weather machine?" Fumudoh asked.

"Well, yeah, of course, we control the weather. Why do you think it's so cold?" Pally countered.

"Because it's winter," she answered.

"Nuh-uh," he said. "Because the Jews are not happy."

Indeed, this is based on another conspiracy theory which says that the Jewish Rothschild family, a wealthy and old Jewish family, can control the weather, and are therefore causing changes to the weather which are scientifically linked to climate change.

He then jokingly took Fumudoh's question cards and began to read off what is assumably a fake list of antisemitic questions based in conspiracy theories about the Jewish people.

Additional antisemitic antics

"Are you, Paul Rudd and Ben Schwartz related?" he jokingly read out. "Why would we be related?"

He soon after handed Fumudoh her question cards back and said, "You can have these back, just like the lender that I am."

When Pally soon after took a sip from his cup, editors took the liberty of comically adding a caption saying, "Sips in oppression Olympics."



Tags comedy jews antisemitism conspiracy theories
