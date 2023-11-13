The leader of the reclusive Satmar hasidic group, Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum, known as the "Satmar Rebbe," has publicly denounced the Neturei Karta group for their recent conduct, particularly their involvement in protests alongside “enemies of Israel.”

The rebbe's speech, shared on social media, included pointed remarks, stating, "It's a terrible desecration of God's name to support murderers in the name of the holy Torah and God's name." He lambasted the group for lacking traditional values and boundaries and acting without Torah guidance.

Last week, members of the extreme sect visited Jenin and met with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah leaders. According to a post on social media covering the visit, the representatives of Neturei Karta said: "We want to live in co-existence and in peace, our Jewish brothers want it too. We wish to live peacefully together with equal rights, on the basis that we all stand firm against occupation."

Members of the extreme group also demonstrated in New York with anti-Israel protests, where at times, antisemitic signs were held.

Satmar, a major hasidic group, is known for its extreme conservatism and anti-Zionism. Based in New York post-WWII, it maintains a strong Yiddish education and media system. Leadership split post-2006 between Moshe Teitelbaum's sons, Aaron and Zalman Leib, each overseeing separate communities.

Neturei Karta is a haredi Jewish group established in 1938 in Jerusalem, opposing Zionism and advocating for the "peaceful dismantling" of Israel, believing Jewish statehood must await the Messiah, with notable presences in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim and Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet. Members of the Neturei Karta orthodox group protest against Israel. (credit: Peter Mulligan / Creative Commons 2.0)

Satmar Rebbe: NK think they understand more than righteous leaders of the past

The Satmar Rebbe stressed, "There are those who have no tradition of ancestors, act independently, thinking they understand more than previous righteous leaders." He noted the distress this caused his predecessor, Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum, who also spoke against such actions.

These statements not only reflect the Satmar community's non-Zionist stance but also their preference for avoiding public political activism, in contrast to Neturei Karta's active opposition to the state of Israel. Though anti-Zionist, the Satmar group is less extreme.