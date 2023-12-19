Birthright resumes trips to Israel amid war, heavy IDF security

Birthright Israel will resume its 10-day trips in Israel beginning in the first week of 2024, operating under strict safety and security standards set by the IDF's Home Front Command, the organization announced Tuesday.

Additionally, all Birthright groups will undergo a pre-trip orientation covering adjustments to the schedule and safety and security parameters.

The organization expects to fly out 350 participants, about 80% of whom are from the United States, to visit in January and a few hundred more through March 2024.

Registration for the summer trips will begin by mid-January on Birthright Israel’s website.

Birthright aims to help Jews 'find hope in dark times'

"While we continue to ensure that the standard sites and insights are visited throughout the program as safety permits, achieving our goals of positive Jewish Identity building and connecting participants to Israel and Israelis is key," Birthright CEO Gidi Mark said.

"Alongside a fun and meaningful experience, we want our participants to understand what happened on October 7 and gain meaningful insight into how the events affected Israeli society and Jewish communities around the world and how our Jewish lives, values, and community help us find hope in these dark times." Gidi Marks, CEO of Birthright Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Birthright Israel trips are funded by tens of thousands of donors to the Birthright Israel Foundation and Birthright Israel Foundation of Canada, as well as an innovative partnership between Jewish communities around the world and the Israeli government.

According to the organization, over 800,000 young adults from over 68 countries across the globe have visited Israel on Birthright trips.

Birthright Israel boasts that 80% of participants consider Birthright Israel a life-changing experience.