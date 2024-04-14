Minister calls Spanish president 'absolute zero' for Iran attack response

"We sincerely appreciate your firm stand against the Iranian regime's indiscriminate aggression towards Israel," Israeli ambassador to Spain Radian-Gordon told People's Party president Feijóo.

By MICHAEL STARR
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli seen in the Knesset on April 2, 2024
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli called Spanish President Pedro Sanchez an "absolute zero" in response to his statement on the Iranian drone attacks on Saturday night.

"We follow the events in the Middle East with utmost concern. A regional escalation must be avoided at all costs," Sanchez said on social media. "We are in permanent contact with the embassies in the region, which remain active, to serve the Spaniards in the area."

Spanish Jewish organization Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM) said that his comments were a "shame for all Spaniards" for not condemning Iran's barrage.

Sanchez "is a pawn of the Iranians, an agent of the ayatollahs," said ACOM.

Spain's Israel ambassador responded to People's Party's comments

Israeli ambassador to Spain Rodica Radian-Gordon did not immediately respond to Sanchez's statement but welcomed People's Party president Alberto Núñez Feijóo's comments on social media.

"We sincerely appreciate your firm stand against the Iranian regime's indiscriminate aggression towards Israel," Radian-Gordon told Feijóo. "Today, the entire free world must stand with Israel against the Iranian axis of evil."

Feijóo condemned the Iranian attack as indiscriminate and a threat to the stability in the region.

"Spain must work with its allies, without hesitation, to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation," said Feijóo. 



