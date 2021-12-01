The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Polish ice cream shop owner (controversially) runs a local Jewish museum

Poland’s main Jewish museum has shortlisted him for an award, but an advocate for preserving Jewish sites says he should instead be penalized for illegally appropriating Jewish property.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 03:20
Visitors enter the makeshift Jewish museum of Jozef Gucwa in Bobowa, Poland in 2020. (photo credit: J-NERATIONS)
Visitors enter the makeshift Jewish museum of Jozef Gucwa in Bobowa, Poland in 2020.
(photo credit: J-NERATIONS)
In a small town in Poland, a local ice cream maker is serving up an unusual side dish: a gallery of items once owned by local Jews, including the family that lived in the building before the Holocaust.
Jozef Gucwa opened a makeshift museum adjacent to his ice cream parlor in Bobowa, a town near Krakow, in 2019. Poland’s main Jewish museum, Polin in Warsaw, has shortlisted him for an award for preserving Jewish heritage, but an advocate for preserving Jewish sites says he should instead be penalized for illegally appropriating Jewish property.
On display at “Beit Landau” are silver items including a Hanukkah menorah, a noisemaker for Purim, a Torah scroll, finials that adorn the top ends of the rollers of a Torah scroll, kiddush cups, and elaborate fish-shaped statue, a knife opener with a Star of David adorning the handle and a jewelry box.
Several dreidels are also displayed, according to photos shared by Meir Bulka, who leads J-Nerations, a group aimed at safeguarding Jewish sites in Poland.
A Hanukkah menorah on display in the makeshift Jewish museum of Jozef Gucwa in Bobowa, Poland in 2020. (credit: J-NERATIONS) A Hanukkah menorah on display in the makeshift Jewish museum of Jozef Gucwa in Bobowa, Poland in 2020. (credit: J-NERATIONS)
The name of the museum, to which Gucwa is charging about $2 to enter, means Landau House, and it refers to the name of the family that lived in the wooden structure prior to the Holocaust. The Landaus are a leading family in the Bobover Hasidic sect, which was named after and based in Bobowa until the Holocaust, then recreated in Brooklyn.
From his home in the West Bank settlement of Sha’arei Tikvah, Bulka has emerged as a leading advocate for preserving Jewish heritage in Poland, after he saw cemeteries in disarray during a trip to see his ancestral home there. Bulka says items on display at “Beit Landau” were illegally appropriated in violation of Poland’s monuments laws, which generally places historically significant finds in the possession of the state.
The items on display were found during renovations to the building aimed at expanding the ice cream parlor, Bulka said, and Gucwa has declared his shop a museum in order to avoid having to give up the valuable property. Bulka said he has filed an official complaint with the Polish police.
Descendants of the Landau family in New York are trying to regain the artifacts, Bulka said.
Gucwa did not respond to requests for comment by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. JTA’s attempts to reach Leibish Landau, one of the family’s descendants, were also not successful. A spokesperson for the Polin museum declined to comment.
The museum is due to make its annual award today, and Gucwa is one of six candidates. His nomination cites the fact that “he purchased a Jewish building with the intention of creating a Jewish-themed museum there” and says he tends the graves of the Landau family in Bobowa’s Jewish cemetery. He first displayed the objects he had collected in 2013, prior to the reenactment (by non-Jews) of a historic local Jewish wedding, according to the museum.
“This history lover searched for, meticulously renovated, collected and finally made available to the public all the recovered objects, thus recreating the pre-war character of the inn run years ago by Leon Landau’s family,” the museum’s website says. “Józef Gucwa is constantly expanding his collection of Judaica and objects left behind by the Jews of Bobowa that may reflect their culture and at the same time offer us a peek into their everyday lives.”
Honoring Gucwa could be emboldening others who find property left behind by Jews who were driven out or murdered, Bulka wrote on Facebook.
“It is very likely that the recognition of his candidacy is legitimizing property offenses by others who found items belonging to Jews or their properties,” he said.


Tags Holocaust museum poland Judaica
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by