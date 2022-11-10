The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate activist wants to translate climate science into 100 languages

Climate Cardinals is a grassroots organization started by Sophia Kianne which seeks to translate scientific environmental literature into over 100 languages.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 17:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 17:25
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity
(photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

Climate activist Sophia Kianna hopes to translate scientific environmental literature into over 100 languages with her organization, Climate Cardinals.

Kianna disclosed this in an interview on Net Zero, a project where two dozen youth climate activists strive to hold world leaders to their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. It was uploaded as a video on the YouTube channel of the environmental advocacy organization, Planet Classroom, in association with Protect Our Planet (POP).

Climate Cardinals is a grassroots organization started by Kianne which seeks to translate scientific environmental literature into over 100 languages.

Why is translating scientific environmental literature important?

In the interview, hosted by activist Philo Magdalene, Kianne justifies the need for the work her organization does by explaining that, “when [she joined] the UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, [she] learned that the six UN languages account for less than half the world’s speaking population… And in addition to that, 75% of the world doesn’t speak English but 80% of scientific literature is only available in English.”

“When [she joined] the UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, [she] learned that the six UN languages account for less than half the world’s speaking population… And in addition to that, 75% of the world doesn’t speak English but 80% of scientific literature is only available in English.”

Sophia Kianne

Kianne went on to explain that she believes this is important because facilitating education on the climate will empower people around the world, who wouldn’t otherwise have access to the information, to mobilize in support of climate change action.

At its core, Kianne views Climate Cardinals as an “advocacy tool” to be used “to make institutions like the United Nations and… large grassroots climate organizations aware” of the need for climate information to be available in a much wider range of languages.

In the interview, Kianne also advocated for young people to get involved in climate activism and suggested that education curriculums should focus more on the responsibility that the fossil fuel industry and, capitalism in general, have in worsening climate change.

Finally, she expressed how she views her work as an expression of climate justice and hopes to ensure “that everyone everywhere has access to basic climate education.”

The full interview is available on YouTube. Whether it be for the goal of reaching net zero emissions or to empower more people to be involved in the push for a healthier planet, one thing is clear to both Kianne and Magdalene: everyone is needed.



Tags environment science climate climate change YouTube
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by