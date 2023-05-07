The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Israeli, Moroccan agricultural collaboration could make Africa bloom

Economy Minister Nir Barkat announces plans to open an economic attaché's office in Morocco.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 7, 2023 17:53
Economy Minister Nir Barkat at the first official Israeli pavilion at SIAM. (photo credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY)
Economy Minister Nir Barkat at the first official Israeli pavilion at SIAM.
(photo credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY)

Israel and Morocco are set to forge increased ties in the water, desert and marine agriculture fields following a visit to Morocco by Economy Minister Nir Barkat last week.

The minister was in the country for SIAM, the largest international agricultural exhibition in Morocco and one of the largest in Africa. The event was held in Meknes. While there, Barkat met with recently appointed Moroccan Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Sadiki.

Barkat confirmed for Sadiki that Israel would open an economic attaché's office in Morocco in the coming months. Already, Israel recently nominated Jamal Medlij as its agricultural attaché to Morocco.

What did Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat say in Morocco?

Barkat was the first minister to visit Morocco since the establishment of the new Israeli government.

"Forty percent of Morocco's economy relies on the agricultural sector," Barkat said. "In Israel, we have world-class technologies in the fields of water and desert and marine agriculture that could catapult Morocco's agriculture sector to new regional and global heights. Against the background of global economic and climate uncertainty, we must help each other and rely on the achievements of technology to ensure the continued prosperity of the populations in Israel and Morocco."

"In Israel, we have world-class technologies in the fields of water and desert and marine agriculture that could catapult Morocco's agriculture sector to new regional and global heights. Against the background of global economic and climate uncertainty, we must help each other and rely on the achievements of technology to ensure the continued prosperity of the populations in Israel and Morocco."

Nir Barkat
Economy Minister Nir Barkat meets with Moroccan Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Sadiki. (credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY) Economy Minister Nir Barkat meets with Moroccan Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Sadiki. (credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY)

Einat Levi, an expert on Israeli Moroccan relations based in Rabat, who formerly led Economic Affairs for Israeli Mission to Morocco, explained that agriculture is "rooted deep in the cultural and economical DNA of both countries." She said Morocco could benefit from Israeli technologies that improve crops, reduce the use of resources like water and fertilizers, and provide expertise in areas such as desert fish farming.

She said Morocco could assist Israel by opening new markets to Israeli companies, especially in Africa. Moreover, Morocco could provide Israeli farmers who wish to set up private farms in the country preferential conditions such as subsidies on irrigation, taxation, land lease and more. 

"Some Israeli and Moroccan agricultural institutions and universities have already signed cooperation agreements and conduct joint research, student and faculty exchanges and joint conferences," Levi noted. "Israel can help generate more start-ups in Morocco and transfer academic knowledge to business."

However, she noted that seeing the full potential come to fruition depends on finalizing the economic infrastructure between the countries, including a series of agreements still waiting to be signed, such as a potential free trade agreement.

Before meeting with Sadiki, Barkat inaugurated the first official Israeli pavilion at SIAM. The conference has been taking place for 15 years. 

The event brought together around 850,000 visitors and exhibitors from 60 countries, including 10 Israeli companies who exhibited and many others who came to network. Among the leading Israeli companies on the ground were Israel's Netafim, which focuses on irrigation, and SupPlant, which uses advanced algorithms to analyze plant data. Both of these companies are already operating in Morocco. 

Barkat delivered a talk on "Addressing Global Food & Agriculture Challenges with Israeli Innovation" during a breakout session. 

"I enjoyed watching the local Moroccan visitors approaching the Israeli companies and their reactions, which were overall curious and positive," Levi told The Jerusalem Post

Meknes also has significance for Israel and the Jewish community, Levi explained. Jews lived in the area for centuries before the establishment of the State of Israel, when many fled for religious reasons and fear of prosecution. 

"I visited Meknes for the first time in January 2013 and found the family houses in the Mellah, where the Jews used to live for centuries, and the family graves at the Jewish cemetery where there is also our family-known Jewish saint, Rabbi Daoud Boussidan. For all these years, Meknes was mostly a nostalgic destination and symbol of our lost past that is not due to return," Levi said. "Coming back to Meknes, but this time for a significant economic event such as SIAM, and with the official participation of Israeli companies as part of a national pavilion, felt like a change of direction in history. 

"Instead of looking backward, we are now looking forward, transforming longing and nostalgia into reality... We still have so much to accomplish."



Tags nir barkat business technology morocco morocco israel agriculture water
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by