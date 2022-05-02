The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Will Israelis prefer real meat or plant-based for Independence Day BBQs? - poll

Some 67% Israelis said they would be willing to try plant-based meat for their Independence Day barbecues this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 23:55
BeyondMeat's plant-based burger. (photo credit: BEYONDMEAT SPOKESPERSON)
BeyondMeat's plant-based burger.
(photo credit: BEYONDMEAT SPOKESPERSON)

Two thirds of Israelis celebrating Independence Day will be willing to try plant-based meat replacements for the barbecues this year, according to a poll conducted at the end of April ahead of Israel's 74th Independence Day.

Those who would be willing to try vegan meat made up 72% of secular people, 73% of women, 74% of people aged over 50, 74% of academics and three quarters of people with an above average income.

When asked why they would use plant-based meat, about half of the respondents said it was for environmental reasons and 43% cited health-related reasons.

In regards to whether they would ask guest if they preferred real meat or vegan meat, only 15% of the poll's participants responded that they would ask.

Out of those who responded that they would ask guests for preferences, a fifth were women, a fifth were secular and 18% had under average incomes.

Israelis display their country's flag at a Jerusalem barbecue on Independence Day (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The poll included 512 Jewish Israelis between the ages of 18 and 64.



