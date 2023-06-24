Pascale’s Kitchen: My absolute favorite chocolate cakes

Nothing can rival the indulgence of chocolate cake. No matter what kind of chocolate cake you make, it is always going to be one of the best things you serve to your loved ones and guests when you want to provide them with something absolutely delicious and comforting.

I’ve baked plenty of chocolate cakes in my life, and many of these recipes appear in cookbooks I’ve published over the years. And yet, my children are constantly asking me to prepare their two favorites: chocolate cake and marble cake. But it’s not just my kids who love my chocolate cakes. Friends, colleagues and my readers alike are constantly asking me for my best chocolate cake recipes.

With all of the experience I have accumulated, I can confidently say that I have mastered the art of creating recipes that are second to none. And it gives me such pleasure to share these gems with you, my readers. Seeing as we are approaching the end of the school year, and many parents are musing, wondering which chocolate cake they should prepare for their children’s graduation parties, I wanted to propose a few options, each of which is more scrumptious than the next one. This is a great time of year to prepare your kids’ favorite cakes, and let’s be real – who doesn’t love chocolate?

Each of the three recipes I’m bringing you this week is distinct; each calls for different ingredients and methods, and has a unique texture and different type of icing.

The first recipe is for a rich chocolate cake, which my family requests time and again. It’s a great option for bringing to kindergarten and school parties, and is delicious with or without icing. This classic chocolate cake recipe will fill your house with the most enticing aroma while it’s baking. You can use butter for a dairy cake, or margarine if you prefer a parve cake. The chocolate icing adds an extra intense chocolate flavor, and if you’re going for an extra festive look, you can add sprinkles and candied nuts, or just sprinkle a little powdered sugar on top.

The second recipe is for an easy and moist chocolate cake that can be made in two separate ways. The first way is quicker, while the second one involves an extra step. To prepare the simpler version, all you have to do is add all of the ingredients to a bowl, mix everything together and bake. For the second version, which comes out a little fluffier, you have to whip the eggs separately before adding the rest of the ingredients. Both versions will provide you with great results. My recommendation is to try both methods and see which one your family prefers, and then just choose that version in the future.

The third recipe is for a chocolate and halva cake that is bursting with rich and intense flavor. If you’re like me, and absolutely adore the combination of chocolate and halva, this is the cake for you.

Rich chocolate cake

Use 26 or 28 cm.-diameter springform pan.

200 gr. bittersweet chocolate

200 gr. butter or margarine

1 ½ cups sugar

3 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. instant coffee

6 eggs, separated

1 ¾ cups flour, sifted

1 packet baking powder

4 Tbsp. brandy

Icing:

100 gr. butter or margarine

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. instant coffee

½ cup water

100 gr. bittersweet chocolate

Toppings:

Sprinkles or ½ cup chopped nuts or ½ cup chocolate pieces

Add the chocolate, butter or margarine, 1 cup of sugar, the cocoa powder and instant coffee to a bowl to be heated in the microwave, or to a medium pan to be heated over a flame. Heat the bowl or pan until the ingredients have melted. Mix until smooth.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the egg whites on high speed. Gradually add ½ cup sugar and continue to whip until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl, mix the egg yolks, then fold them gently into the egg whites. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture until mixed well.

Transfer the batter to a pan that has been greased well, and flatten. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and dry. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool.

To prepare the icing, add the butter or margarine, sugar, cocoa powder and coffee to a small pan. Melt the ingredients over a low flame until it’s completely melted, then add the water and the chocolate and keep cooking until the mixture is smooth.

Spread the icing on the top and sides of the cake, then top with sprinkles, nuts or chocolate pieces. Alternatively, you can skip the icing and sprinkle a little powdered sugar on top.

Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 50-60 minutes. Status: Parve or dairy.

Easy, moist chocolate cake

Use a 26 cm.-diameter ring or circular pan or a rectangular pan.

1 cup flour, sifted

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sweetened chocolate powder

¾ cup oil

¾ cup sugar

½ cup (100 gr.) sour cream

5 large eggs

Icing:

1 container (250 ml.) sweet whipping cream

2 Tbsp. hazelnut chocolate spread

50 gr. bittersweet or milk chocolate

Toppings:

2 Tbsp. black and white chocolate balls

2 Tbsp. candied nuts, chopped finely

2 Tbsp. chocolate swirls or other shapes

This cake can be prepared using either of two methods. To follow the quicker method, mix all the ingredients together in one bowl and whisk until mixed well. Transfer the batter to a greased pan and bake.

To follow the second method, whip the eggs with the sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Then, gradually fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix. Transfer to a greased pan.

Bake the cake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and dry.

To prepare the icing, add the cream to a pot and heat over a medium flame until it boils. Then, remove it from the flame and add the hazelnut chocolate spread and the chocolate. Mix well, then heat over a flame again while continuing to stir until it’s smooth.

Take the cake out of the oven and poke holes in the cake with a fork or knife while it is still warm or room temperature, then pour the icing on top of the cake so that it seeps down into the holes you’ve made.

Garnish with chocolate balls, candied nuts or chocolate pieces. Store in the fridge until serving.

Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 50 minutes. Status: Parve or dairy.

Chocolate and halva cake

Use a 26cm-diameter pan.

250 gr. bittersweet chocolate

2 Tbsp. orange juice

2 Tbsp. chocolate liqueur

50 gr. butter

100 gr. almond halva

7 eggs, separated

1 ½ cup sugar

1 cup self-rising flour, sifted

Icing:

200 gr. bittersweet chocolate

100 gr. butter or margarine

Toppings:

1 tsp. powdered sugar

½ cup shredded halva

½ cup chocolate swirls

Melt the chocolate, orange juice, chocolate liqueur and butter in a pan over a low flame until smooth.

Remove the pan from the flame and add the halva. Mix until smooth. Let the mixture cool a little, then add the egg yolks and whisk vigorously.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the egg whites, then add the sugar and continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Fold the chocolate mixture into the egg whites. Add the flour and mix gently until smooth.

Transfer the batter to a greased pan and flatten. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 1 hour. Remove and let cool.

To prepare the icing, place the chocolate and butter in a glass bowl and melt in the microwave. Spread the icing over the top and sides of the cake while the icing is still hot. Top with shredded halva, chocolate swirls and powdered sugar.

Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 1.5 hours. Status: Parve or dairy.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.