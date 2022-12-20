The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Rare good news: Flu shots are stronger than ever this year

This year's flu vaccines are particularly successful and life-saving. Here are the facts in case you’re still debating whether or not to get vaccinated.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 08:38
A member of the medical staff receives a flu vaccine at the department where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A member of the medical staff receives a flu vaccine at the department where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Here’s some good news: CDC director Rochelle Walensky shared in her weekly briefing that she has good news about this year's annual flu vaccine. 

Walensky told reporters that the vaccine appeared to be a good fit, effective against this season’s flu.

This is as cases of coronavirus and the flu are trending upward. Walensky called this trend "alarming" during the winter when people stay inside enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. She also noted that despite the good news, the number of people vaccinated is low compared to previous years.

The best way to protect against infection and serious illness from the flu is to get the annual flu vaccine, says the CDC. The vaccine is recommended for anyone over the age of six months. 

Walensky emphasizes that the flu vaccine can save lives and that there’s still time to get vaccinated to be protected against this season's flu.

Pharmacist Zaineb Hassan prepares a seasonal flu vaccine for Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE) Pharmacist Zaineb Hassan prepares a seasonal flu vaccine for Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE)

According to statistics, every year, 20-30% of kids and 5-10% of adults in the general population get the flu. The vaccines provide good protection against the flu for one winter, and every Autumn, a vaccine with a new composition is produced which contains the three strains of influenza expected to be common in the winter, according to the decision of the World Health Organization. 

It's not every year that scientists predict the coming strains accurately, but it seems that this year, they got it right.

The WHO says that almost every sample tested by public health labs in the States so far this year was positive for Flu A. Only 0.1% had the flu B. All the viruses tested so far this season were also sensitive to the four antiviral treatments currently recommended to treat the flu. 

Yet the real picture of how effective the vaccines are at warding off flu cases and serious illness will have to wait until the spring when the CDC starts to publicize results that show if fewer people developed the flu due to being vaccinated for the season.



Tags winter health flu medicine Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by