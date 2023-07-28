Salmonella fears spark product recall by Shewa Frozen Dough Industries

Shewa Frozen Dough Industries issued a recall of several products due to possible salmonella contamination on Thursday.

An inspection by the Health Ministry's Central District Food Service revealed salmonella bacteria in the following products:

Kreplach "10" filled with chicken meat weighing 500 grams Barcode 7290005786990 Production date 07.17.2023 Expires 09.16.2023.

"Elite" kreplach filled with turkey meat weighing 1 kg barcode 7290005786082 production date 06.26.2023 expires 08.25.2023.

Purchasers of these products are asked not to consume them.

KREPLACH STUFFED with mushroom, carrot and onion. (credit: Ellie Rudee)

In coordination with the Central District Food Service in the Health Ministry, Sheva Frozen Dough Industries Ltd. is collecting the products through its marketing channels.

Effects of Salmonella?

Salmonella bacteria can cause illness with symptoms of fever, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, complications can occur. Certain populations such as young children, those with weakened immune systems, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. Among those individuals, the bacteria can cause serious illness and, sometimes, even death.

Products must be cooked thoroughly before consumption as indicated on the packaging.

Several products were recalled in 2022 for salmonella contamination including Strauss Company's chocolate products and Sabar's Abu Marwan hummus. Both products have been declared safe since then.

For inquiries call 03-9228535.