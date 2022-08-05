The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Crying and control: This is what breakups do to our brains - study

External control beliefs are generally strongest during childhood and old age when a person's daily life is most dependent on others. There are, however, spikes and dips when large life events occur.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 11:19
‘A SINGLE QUESTION serves as the sole criterion for whether or not a couple should stay together: Do you still love each other?’ (photo credit: ERIC HIBBELER/THE KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS)
‘A SINGLE QUESTION serves as the sole criterion for whether or not a couple should stay together: Do you still love each other?’
(photo credit: ERIC HIBBELER/THE KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS)

Does anyone really have control over their life? A recent study out of Germany found that people's perception of control significantly changes in the first year after a romantic relationship ends. 

Eva Asselmann of the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, found that people experienced a drop in perceived control for the first year following a breakup, followed by years of gradual increase.

According to the peer-reviewed study, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 3, women were more likely than men to experience this phenomenon.

In the years after losing a romantic partner, participants in our study became increasingly convinced in their ability to influence their life and future by their own behavior.

Study authors Eva Asselmann and Jule Specht

Conversely, researchers found that, overall, those whose partners passed away experienced an increase in perceived control during the first year after the loss. However, this was not entirely true across the board. Younger people tended to feel more out of control than older people upon the death of a partner. 

The authors of the study concluded: “Our findings suggest that people sometimes grow from stressful experiences - at least regarding specific personality characteristics. In the years after losing a romantic partner, participants in our study became increasingly convinced in their ability to influence their life and future by their own behavior. Their experience enabled them to deal with adversity and manage their life independently, which allowed them to grow.”

A woman mourns the loss of a loved one (credit: INGIMAGE) A woman mourns the loss of a loved one (credit: INGIMAGE)

Internal control beliefs

A perceived sense of personal control over one's surroundings — also called internal control beliefs — is inextricably linked with overall mental health and emotional adjustment throughout all stages of life. It acts in balance with external control belief, the understanding that events occur due to external factors such as luck, fate, chance or other people.

External control beliefs are generally strongest during childhood and old age when a person's daily life is most dependent on others. There are, however, spikes and dips when large life events occur - for better or for worse.

Researchers found no solid correlation between divorce and control beliefs. 

The researchers examined data from a multi-decade household study in Germany; specifically the yearly results from 1994, 1995 and 1996. They evaluated levels of perceived control across 1,235 people who separated from their partners, 423 who divorced and 437 whose partners died.  



Tags germany health relationships Mental Health Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by