The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Can ChatGPT AI chatbot spot early stages of Alzheimer's? - study

The ChatGPT AI chatbot has been praised for its detailed, articulate and humanlike responses to prompts and queries. Could it be used to notice early signs of Alzheimer's?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 18:57
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative).
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT may have another use aside from answering questions and writing stories based on prompts: According to a recent study, it may also prove useful in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

The study was led by researchers from Drexel University and analyzes how the unique capabilities of the ChatGPT AI chatbot - to answer prompts with quick, articulate and humanlike responses - could help predict the early stages of dementia.

The findings of this study were published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PLOS Digital Health.

Alzheimer's disease and language impairment

Alzheimer's disease is an incurable neurodegenerative disorder that can lead to a deterioration of cognitive function; in other words, it chips away at the brain's ability to process thought. 

The condition is extremely prevalent and lacks any cure. However, there are measures that can be taken to improve the quality of life for as long as possible in people suffering from types of dementia. 

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

However, in order to do that, we need to better figure out ways of diagnosing Alzheimer's as early as possible. 

One of the most important biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease is language impairment. 

This has been noted in numerous studies in the past, with extensive analysis of both linguistic and acoustic features being used to classify dementia. 

This, however, is problematic, because the more abstract forms of speech often aren't noticed when analyzing the data.

But perhaps there is a way to fix this through the use of AI.

ChatGPT: The AI chatbot that can use language like a human

Released to the public as a free prototype, OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot has seen widespread use worldwide.

In particular, the AI chatbot has been praised for its detailed, articulate and humanlike responses to prompts and queries. 

Already, ChatGPT has proven it can be used for a variety of tasks, ranging from writing stories to coding websites to answering questions.

However, could it possibly be used to diagnose the early stages of Alzheimer's? That is what this study sought to answer.

Part of what makes the ChatGPT AI chatbot so effective is its deep learning algorithm that focuses on how language is constructed and how words are used. It is because of this that its responses are so humanlike. 

This also allows it to fill in the gaps of information, including data not present in the prompts while answering them. This is known as "zero-data learning."

So with that in mind, the researchers, led by Felix Agbavor, wanted to know if they could use this to better analyze speech patterns, which in turn could help identify markers of Alzheimer's.

Testing the limits of ChatGTP

To test it, the researchers were armed with transcripts to help test GPT-3, which is the AI behind ChatGPT, and its ability to predict dementia, focusing on word-use characteristics, sentence structure and meaning.

This allowed them to create what was effectively an Alzheimer's testing machine, and the program was then run to test dozens of transcripts to see if they were written by someone developing Alzheimer's. 

They also ran two other natural language processing (NLP) programs alongside this to see which performed better.

Overall, ChatGPT's AI GPT-3 was considerably more effective, accurately identifying Alzheimer's and non-Azlheimers cases and having fewer misses. 

To further test this, the researchers used the analysis to predict the severity of dementia through the use of a common test known as the Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE).

The result was that promising.

It is unclear if this is a proper way of screening for Alzheimer's. However, the results do show that AI like ChatGPT do have the potential to eventually be used as a way of doing simple and accessible early screening and risk assessment.

Notably, this study isn't the first time ChatGPT was praised for its potential applications in this sort of field. 

Shortly after its release, some journalists had noted the potential for the ChatGPT AI chatbot to be used as a personal therapist. While not the same as screening for Alzheimer's, it does note the AI's ability to carefully analyze one's words.



Tags scientific study Artificial intelligence Alzheimer Brain dementia Assuta Health ChatGPT
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by