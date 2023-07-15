The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

Can practicing mindfulness support daily emotional processing? – study

“Mindfulness benefits individuals’ present experience, and might directly promote higher-level processing of emotions," the researchers wrote in their study.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: JULY 15, 2023 04:15
Count your blessings - literally. (photo credit: KATERINA MAY/UNSPLASH)
Count your blessings - literally.
(photo credit: KATERINA MAY/UNSPLASH)

Practicing mindfulness can help reduce the impact of intense negative emotions, a new study published on May 25 found. 

The peer-reviewed study, which is published in the academic journal Frontiers, found that the emotionally impact of fatigue can be heavily alleviated through using mindfulness. 

The study collected data from 145 participants from a Chinese university. All participants were healthy, right-handed and had normal or corrected-to-normal vision, with no history of psychiatric disorders or having used mindfulness.

The participants were randomly assigned to either a control group, that did not use mindfulness techniques, or a group that used the techniques. The two groups were then shown 135 images, which depicted something positive, negative, or neutral. They were then asked to answer questions which reflected their Late positive potential (LPP), which is an indicator of the effect an emotional stimulus has on an individual.

What is mindfulness? 

“Mindfulness is the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us,” according to mindful.org. It is often associated with meditation.

THERE’S STRESS in not knowing what to expect (credit: TNS)THERE’S STRESS in not knowing what to expect (credit: TNS)

Mindfulness techniques focus on present experiences, and it is increasingly being used in the workplace to help workers foster emotional regulation, according to the study.

Fatigue is a common experience in everyday life

People who experience fatigue have more intense negative emotion which can impair the individuals’ emotional processing ability.  

People who work in emotionally heavy fields, like nursing or counselling, will often suffer emotional fatigue more frequently and more intensely. The fatigue, and subsequent negativity, can go on to impact their job performance, efficiency, and their mental health. Fatigue can also cause slower reactions, reduced judgment, and deteriorating attention.

In some cases, extreme emotional fatigue can cause emotional numbness.

Measuring emotional responses

Emotional responses are physical manifestations that can be measured by event-related potentials (ERPs.) ERPs have noticeable and measurable indicators, such as neural responses. LPPs are a type of ERP which shows physical indications of emotional processing. 

On average, LPPs appear 300-1000 milli-seconds after a stimuli appears. When positive or negative imagery is shown, a greater LLP response occurs than if a neutral image is shown.

This study found that LPP responses were greater to positive or negative imagery, compared to neutral imagery. Overall, the LPP rate was highest in response to negative imagery.

The group that practiced mindfulness had a lower level of LPP than the control group. Fatigue had a negative correlation with LPP in each phase of emotional processing. Ultimately, the study proved that practicing mindfulness can improve the emotional responses of fatigued adults.

“By enabling individuals to shift their way of thinking and focus on feeling in the present moment to reduce the impacts of emotions that individuals perceive, mindfulness can avoid the tendency to process and react to emotions too quickly and facilitate the development of a more adaptive observational response stance,” the researchers explained in their study.

“Mindfulness meditation might also help individuals reduce the negative relationship between fatigue and emotions during emotional processing by being fully aware of the present fatigue state through open awareness and adjusting their awareness of emotional stimuli to better respond after emotional arousal.”

“Mindfulness benefits individuals’ present experience, and might directly promote higher-level processing of emotions.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by