Plant-based diets act as a natural barrier to dangerous snoring linked to health problems

Snoring is not just an annoyance to the person sleeping nearby, but it is a possible sign of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in which you stop breathing momentarily many times and which can raise your risk of stroke, heart disease, hypertension, and type-2 diabetes.

There are devices worn to force oxygen into the lungs while you’re asleep and various dental devices, but now, Australian researchers have found a more accessible, cheaper way – eating a plant-based diet that is high in vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and nuts.

OSA and obesity commonly coexist. Weight loss and exercise are recommended management options for treating it, but most of the current evidence on diet and OSA is focused on calorie restriction rather than diet quality.

According to the study published in the journal ERJ Open Research entitled “Plant-based and vegetarian diets are associated with reduced obstructive sleep apnea risk,” those eating a lot of meat, animal fat, and a diet high in refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, high-sugar, and high-salt foods are at a higher risk of OSA.

Finding a correlation between dietary habits and health issues

The new study is one of the first large-scale analyses to investigate the correlation between plant-based diets and OSA risk. The research was led by Dr. Yohannes Melaku from Flinders University in Adelaide, who said that “risk factors for OSA may stem from genetics or behavior, including diet. Previous research has primarily focused on the impact of calorie restriction, specific dietary elements, and weight loss. There is a gap in our knowledge of how overall dietary patterns affect OSA risk. With this study, we wanted to address that gap and explore the association between different types of plant-based diets and the risk of OSA.”

The research included data on 14,210 people who were taking part in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Participants were asked to list everything they had eaten over the last 24 hours. Researchers categorized this information according to whether people were eating a healthful plant-based diet (including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, tea, and coffee) or a diet high in animal foods.

They also looked at whether people were eating an unhealthful, plant-based diet, including refined grains, potatoes, sugar-sweetened drinks, sweets, desserts, and salty foods. Participants also answered a questionnaire designed to gauge whether they are likely to be suffering from OSA.

Those with diets highest in plant-based food were 19% less likely to suffer from OSA than those with diets lowest in plant-based food. Those eating a largely vegetarian diet were also at a lower risk. However, people eating a diet high in unhealthful plant-based foods were at a 22% higher risk than those eating low.

The researchers also found differences in the risks for women and men, with a plant-based diet having a stronger correlation with OSA risk for men and an unhealthy plant-based diet having a bigger increase in women’s risk.

Melaku said that “These results highlight the importance of the quality of our diet in managing the risk of OSA. It’s important to note these sex differences because they underscore the need for personalized dietary interventions for people with OSA. This research doesn’t tell us why diet is important, but it could be that a healthy plant-based diet reduces inflammation and obesity. These are key factors in OSA risk. Diets rich in anti-inflammatory components and antioxidants, and low in harmful dietary elements, can influence fat mass, inflammation, and even muscle tone, all of which are relevant to OSA risk.”

The researchers now plan to investigate the links between eating ultra-processed food and OSA risk in the same group of people. They also intend to study the interaction between diet and OSA risk over the longer term.

Prof. Sophia Schiza, head of the European Respiratory Society’s assembly on sleep-disordered breathing based at the University of Crete, Greece, who was not involved in the research, said: “Obstructive sleep apnea is a frequently occurring condition, and a significant number of individuals remain unaware of their own diagnosis despite the associated risks. There are treatments available for OSA, and patients can also take certain steps to improve their condition. This involves refraining from smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying physically active.

"Being aware that adding a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains into our diet while minimizing the consumption of unhealthful foods and sugary drinks can greatly improve our overall health. We need to make it as easy as possible for everyone to adopt a healthy diet.”