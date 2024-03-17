Sugar content in fruits and veggies: Dr. Maya Roseman's surprising answer

There is no problem with eating fruit after a meal, before a meal, or with a meal. It is not clear where this myth came from, but it is a ridiculous and unfortunate myth, Dr. Maya Roseman recently shared.

There is no difference between fruits and vegetables in terms of nutrition. Botanically, for example, a tomato is the fruit of a plant, in the same way that a pepper is the fruit of a plant. The fact that they contain less sugar and we call them "vegetables" doesn't mean anything. Fruits (credit: INGIMAGE)

Dr. Roseman expands on the fruit sugar myth

Carrots and beets contain a similar amount of sugar to strawberries and melons. If vegetables can be eaten with meals, then fruits can, too.

To debunk another myth, Rosman explained that fruits do not ferment or rot in the stomach, and nothing happens to them if eaten with the meal or immediately after it. The stomach digests the whole mixture according to what it contains at the moment.