The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

When can vitamin supplements be dangerous?

Taking too much of these supplements can cause medical complications and cause people to need emergency care.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 06:24
Vitamins (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Vitamins (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Their label carries big promises and people buy them without fear - because “if it's natural, it probably can’t hurt,” but reality shows that supplements can also lead to unexpected visits to hospitals - and in some cases worse.

On paper, one can understand why supplements have become one of the hottest trends of recent years. We all know that vitamins, minerals and antioxidants are good for our health, so why not take more of them to improve various health concerns?
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The very logical division that’s made between drugs and dietary supplements helps the public understand that supplements aren’t really meant to treat diseases and medical problems, but this separation can also be misleading. Precisely because these aren’t drugs, people may think that supplements can't endanger them. Experts in the field claim otherwise.
Dr. Susan Farrell is an expert in emergency medicine and toxicology at Harvard Medical School. In an article published on the university's website, she referred to a study published in the prestigious journal New England Journal of Medicine, in which researchers followed for a decade what was happening in 63 US emergency rooms to understand how many patients became ill as a result of the use of dietary supplements. During this decade,  23,000 visits the ERs surveyed resulted from the use of dietary supplements. These are the four main supplements that led to these unfortunate cases.
(Credit: Ingimage)(Credit: Ingimage)


1 - Supplements that help with weight loss

Many people came to ERs who took supplements that help with weight loss, with an average age of 32 and most of them women. More than 10% of these cases led to hospitalization, especially among women after age 65. Such supplements, designed to suppress appetite or alternatively "speed up" gastrointestinal activity, are responsible for more than a quarter of emergency room visits stemming from dietary supplements.

2 - Supplements to improve sexual function

While many today still expect women to stick to a certain shape and "push" them to do dangerous things to lose weight, many men also believe that their "masculinity" is measured by their performance in the bedroom and therefore take supplements that promise to improve libido, function and energy levels.
Many men, and also some women, go to the ER after taking pills that promise to improve their sex lives. The main problem with such supplements, which many choose to purchase online because of shame or embarrassment, is that they aren’t adequately monitored, and are often infused with substances not approved by the FDA. Some have active ingredients that are also found in medications and may conflict with other medications that they are taking already.
Therefore, experts emphasize, if you’re thinking of taking such supplements, it’s important to do so while receiving professional medical advice and also check in the FDA database whether the supplements are approved for use and what exactly they contain.


3 - Bodybuilding supplements

In pursuit of the perfect body, some people forget that the main purpose of exercise is to improve health, and do things that actually do the opposite and harm their body. According to Farrell, many studies show that steroids and supplements with substances that act like steroids, significantly increase the risk of medical problems, especially in the liver. Some of these injuries can be irreversible and even endanger your life, and have long term consequences.


4 - Supplements to increase energy

There are many things we can do to naturally increase our energy, but swallowing a pill can be much more tempting. Farrell says that about 10% of ER visits result from using supplements due to precisely this reason, emphasizing that these pills are often unsupervised and contain substances that cause very unwanted side effects.
Such supplements can contain a long list of components, some of which appear on paper to be beneficial to our body such as vitamin B12, folic acid (B9) and niacin (B3). These vitamins are indeed needed to maintain health and energy levels, but at too high rates, especially if taken without a deficiency, they cause a number of medical problems, some of which can be life-threatening.
It's important to understand that raising your energy level will be much more effective if you do it in a natural way that benefits your body instead of "forcing" it on it. Many studies have found that a balanced diet, adequate exercise, reduction of mental stress and quality sleep at night greatly affect energy throughout the day. Periodic blood tests will also help to understand if you really have nutritional deficiencies - and treat them on a spot basis, instead of taking supplements that promise to improve your life - when in practice you have no real need for them.


Tags health medicine energy exercise Nutrition Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by