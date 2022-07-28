The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Six things every new mother wants to tell her child

Did you give birth recently? Here are some thoughts that for sure have been going through your mind since you became a mom that you wish you could share with your baby.

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: JULY 28, 2022 08:26
Mother with her child (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mother with her child (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Maternity leave is full of moments alone with your tiny baby, and it’s likely that you have sentiments you want to share. If your son/daughter were an adult, you would express some thoughts beyond a regular conversation. So here are some general thoughts that most moms have that you wish you could say to your baby.

I love you more than anyone in the world, but I'm exhausted

New moms are wiped out. So much physical and mental effort is required, that they’re adapting to a new way of life and a new role with a lot of responsibility. Add to that sleepless nights and long days and you have a deep, built-in and constant fatigue that affects mood and general energy.

I just want to drink my coffee while it’s hot

Continuing from the previous section, one solution for fatigue (besides sleep, of course) is coffee, yet most moms say that they don't remember the last time they drank their coffee leisurely when it was hot, because as soon as they sat down, the baby started crying.

When you sleep I look at pics I took of you

People say you should sleep when the baby sleeps. *Cue the laughter.* Most moms find it hard to put their heads down when the baby falls asleep and find themselves flipping through the pictures they took, filled with love and emotion.

Everything you do moves me

When the baby looks at you, or only wants you, or is splashing in the bath, these are all exciting moments. Babies don’t need to do too much for you to get emotional and teary-eyed.

Mother and child (credit: INGIMAGE) Mother and child (credit: INGIMAGE)

If I leave for just an hour I'll miss you

You ask for a moment for yourself, go out with a friend for a coffee or get a massage. Yet, don't you count the minutes until you come home to the baby? Other parents do, too. Time apart is helpful but worrying and longing is hard and you just want to go be with the baby.

Even if sometimes you think I'm sad, know that I'm so happy that you came into my life

First-time parenting isn’t easy and comes with loneliness and challenges. Moms find themselves dealing with the difficulties and at the same time loving the new creation which has joined the family. Some mourn the life that was and is now changing and some need more time to adapt, but this has nothing to do with your deep feelings towards the baby.

If you see yourself in one or more of these sentences, you’re in good company. Everything you feel is legitimate, and it always makes it easier to know that other moms, like you, are in the same boat. Accept the good thoughts as well as the less positive and be forgiving towards yourself - especially in this time of new parenthood.

If you’re feeling really irritated, lethargic or stressed, speak to your doctor to see if you have postpartum depression. Medications and therapy do help.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags family Baby Mother Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by