The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Here are five things every postpartum mother needs to hear

The hormones, the recovery from childbirth and your new role as a mom are very demanding. Plus, everyone you know will be giving advice. What should you remember in all this chaos?

By DANIEL SHARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 13:36
IT WAS a wonderful reminder of just how special this time can be with a new baby. (photo credit: Laura Ohlman/Unsplash)
IT WAS a wonderful reminder of just how special this time can be with a new baby.
(photo credit: Laura Ohlman/Unsplash)

Mazal tov! You're a new mom! You are busy taking care of the baby and regulating your emotions — this requires a lot of strength. You’re excited, yet confused as you and baby adapt to your new life together. Here's are some tools. 

Hagar Danon Zahavi, a veteran pilates instructor and a host of postpartum women's groups explains that there are some things that are important to pay attention to right now, in-between changing diapers and doing laundry, all while trying to stay awake. 

Make sure you get your maternity leave

Maternity leave in Israel is 15 weeks and you must rest. This does sound absurd since caring for a baby is so demanding, but you owe it to yourself. 

Recruit those around you to help with the chore list, like laundry, cooking and cleaning; take unnecessary tasks off of yourself. Do this even if you feel you can handle things. Your body will thank you later.

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)

You are on a journey with your partner - that relationship needs tending as well

It may sound strange, and who has the strength to maintain another relationship when the baby is draining all the energy, but it’s important. The relationship between you and your partner is undergoing a fundamental change. 

Look for the good and encourage positivity when they help out. It sounds a little, but it’s a lot. Tell them that you appreciate them and thank them. When you show appreciation, love and gratitude you’ll receive these too from a genuine place and not "because you need to," and these days you really need it.

Tell family and others what you want and don’t want

Give only what you can to convey to extended family and friends the message that they’re involved and loved. If it's difficult for you to host and receive home visits, don’t. If you don't feel comfortable with others holding the baby, don’t allow it. Shabbat dinners? Postpone until you feel comfortable. 

What shouldn’t you give up? For the sake of truth and transparency. Be honest about your needs and feelings, but try to understand that those around you want to help. Look for ways to express that they’re part of your new family. 

For example, instead of visits or phone calls, keep up-to-date with messages about your condition and the baby’s, or make a date for a convenient reason for the family to be together. Good communication is based on honesty, so tell people that you need time before getting together.

Find ways to anchor the day 

The routine changes every moment with an infant so find anchors during the day to feel that you have some control over the situation. Set aside 15 minutes or so in the morning just for you, go for a walk during the day with the stroller when it's nice outside, sit down for a well-planned lunch and don't eat standing up, get ready to care for the baby before bedtime. 

Everyone has different anchors, so only do what’s good for you and the baby.

Meet only those who are good for you

Get out of the house and meet people who know how to accommodate you and do you good. It could be someone you just met who’s also a new mother. 

Go out with a friend for dinner or an activity. The main thing is that you choose people you’re comfortable around in this sensitive period. 

Even if you take the baby for a vaccination or a routine check-up at the well-baby clinic and you don't feel like being alone, ask a friend to come help you.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.  



Tags women children childcare pregnant Birth Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by