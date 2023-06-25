The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

Can a kiss on the lips be fatal for babies?

An expert and mother from Tiny Hearts Education, a company that provides infant care education, told the British Sun that kissing newborns can be fatal.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 04:14
Mother and baby (photo credit: PEXELS)
Mother and baby
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Along with chocolate, kittens and puppies, babies are among the sweetest things. But did you know that kissing a newborn baby on the lips can be fatal for the newborn? Nikki Yurkutz, an expert from the infant care company "Tiny Hearts Education," warned in the British Sun about the dangers of kissing.

According to her, a light kiss on the lips can lead to the infection of the baby with the herpes virus, which can cause shortness of breath, severe breathing problems and even death. Yurkutz, who runs the site, said her heart broke when she discovered seven cold sores on her upper lip, just six days after giving birth to her son.

The new mother carried the herpes virus, which in adults can cause cold sores and ulcers on the lips and genitals. The reason infants are at such high risk is because their immune systems are not fully developed, Yurkutz explained.

"It's called neonatal herpes, it's very rare in the UK but can lead to devastating death if the virus spreads to the baby's organs," she said, adding: "The virus can be passed to the baby through close contact with an infected person, especially during an outbreak."

How to avoid potentially fatal risks to infants

Yurkutz suggested taking several precautions to minimize the risk of tender babies getting the virus:

Illustrative image of a baby drinking from a bottle. (credit: PEXELS) Illustrative image of a baby drinking from a bottle. (credit: PEXELS)

Do not kiss the baby on the face.

Do not kiss the baby on the hands.

Cover the cold sore when you come in close contact with the baby by wearing a mask.

Thoroughly use hand sanitizer before holding the baby.

Keep the area around the cold sore moist by applying ice and using lipstick.

Do not touch the cold sores with your hands.

If you are breastfeeding, know that the antibodies to the virus may pass to the baby through breast milk.

Yurkutz also urged new parents to warn family members and friends who come to visit the baby against kissing him on the face.



Tags healthy living health children Babies Baby
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by