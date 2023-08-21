The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

Exposure to these chemicals during pregnancy can impact your baby - study

A new study from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has shed light on the potential consequences of prenatal exposure to phthalates on the emotional and behavioral development of children.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 15:51
Illustrative image of a fetus. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Illustrative image of a fetus.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Phthalates – a type of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) – are everywhere. They are commonly found in hundreds of products we encounter in our homes and elsewhere every day, including personal care products like soaps, shampoos, hair sprays; vinyl flooring; lubricating oils; polyvinyl chloride plastics used to plastic packaging, medical tubing, and garden hoses. 

These chemicals have been subjects of growing concern due to their potentially harmful effects on human health. A new study by researchers from the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)-Hadassah and HU’s psychology department has shed light on the potential consequences of prenatal exposure to phthalates on the emotional and behavioral development of young children.

The study was published in the Science Direct journal, NeuroToxicology, and entitled “Prenatal Exposure to Phthalates and Emotional/Behavioral Development in Young Children.”

How does exposure to phthalates impact children?

It looked into the links between fetal exposure in the womb to phthalates and developmental outcomes in toddlers aged 24 months and found that high levels of maternal DEHP (Di-2-ethylhexyl Phthalate) metabolites – measured during the first trimester of pregnancy – were linked to emotional and behavioral developmental issues in two-year-old boys. The research adds to growing concerns about DEHP as a potentially harmful chemical, highlighting the need for increased environmental awareness.

Liron Cohen-Eliraz, who conducted the study as part of her postdoctoral dissertation under the supervision of Dr. Tammy Piowsky-Peleg and Prof. Ronit Calderon-Margalit, said the results underscore the importance of understanding the implications of exposure to these chemicals during pregnancy

Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization) Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

The primary aim of the research was to uncover potential associations between phthalate metabolite levels and emotional/behavioral development in toddlers. The study involved recruiting women in their 11th to 18th week of pregnancy, analyzing their spot urine samples for phthalate metabolites such as DEHP, DiNP, and MBzBP. The developmental and behavioral progress of the offspring was assessed at age two years using well-established questionnaires filled in by 158 women.  

The results of the study revealed noteworthy gender-specific associations. Specifically, the study found that maternal exposure to DEHP during the first trimester was correlated with emotional/behavioral developmental outcomes in toddlers. Boys exposed to higher levels of DEHP showed lower developmental scores in personal social abilities and higher rates of internalizing problems, including emotionally reactive scores, anxious or depressed scores, and somatic complaints scores, as well as externalizing problems.

Interestingly, no such differences were observed in the development and behavior of girls exposed to varying levels of DEHP during pregnancy, the researchers stressed. 

These findings underscore the potential impact of maternal exposure to phthalates on children’s emotional and behavioral development, particularly among boys. “Our study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting the need for greater environmental awareness and action to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals during pregnancy. Continued research in this field is crucial to further understand the long-term implications of endocrine disrupting chemicals on human health and development.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by