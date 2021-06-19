Israeli researchers develop electronic nose to detect diseases, poisons

The researchers published their findings in a study published in the Nano-Micro Letters scientific journal on Thursday.

The development is based on the adsorption of gases using carbon nanoparticles, and the electrical reaction caused by the particles as a result of the adsorption.

"In particular, we have found that the system is extremely sensitive to volatile substances which are secreted by bacteria during their reproduction," the researchers said in a statement.

"In addition, we were able to “train” the electronic nose using machine learning techniques to detect different gas molecules, individually or in a mixture, with high accuracy," the researchers added.

"The technology is cheap and simple and can be applied for various uses," says Prof. Raz Yelink, vice president and dean of research and development at BGU and leader of the research.

"For example, it will be possible to disperse the gas sensors over a wide area in the city in order to warn of the presence of dangerous gases and air pollution ," he said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"The sensor will also be able to detect bacterial infections within a short time frame, capable of, for example, performing a "throat swab" test within an hour, compared to the 24 hours and more required for such tests today," Yelink said.

"Another possible use would be to warn of the presence of bacteria in food products," he added.

For the past two and a half years, Prof. Yelink and PhD student Nitzan Shauloff from the Department of Chemistry at BGU have been working on the development, in collaboration with Prof. Lior Rokach from the Department of Information Systems Engineering.

Raz Yelink and Ph.D. student Nitzan Shauloff pictured near bottles containing carbon nanoparticles in different colors, that were used to create the electronic nose. ( DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV )