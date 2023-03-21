Disengagement repeal is blow to Israeli-Palestinian peace, says EU

The possibility of a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process suffered a setback, now that the Knesset repealed the 2005 Disengagement Law in the West Bank’s northern Samaria, the European Union warned on Tuesday.

That law “and its articles concerning Northern West Bank, was an important step towards a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the European Union said as it described the wave of hope the plan had generated in the international community close to 18 years ago.

“The decision of the Knesset is a clear step back,” it added.

The Knesset vote lifts the ban on the entry of Israelis to the site of the four evacuated settlements in northern Samaria; Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim. The move paves the way for the reconstruction of the four settlements and expands Israel’s territorial footprint in Area C.

“The EU considers settlements as illegal under international law. They constitute a major obstacle to peace and threaten the viability of the two-state solution,” it explained.

The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

The move followed a quintet security summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday between officials from the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the United States. Participants vowed not to take steps that could spark violence given the emotional sensitives that surround the holy month of Ramadan which begins on Wednesday.

The EU noted that just after pleading to help ensure calm, the Knesset took a step that it believes “is counter-productive to de-escalation efforts, and hampers the possibility to pursue confidence-building measures and create a political horizon for dialogue.”

The United Kingdom also stated concern that the new law reduced the possibility of a two-state resolution to the conflict. Its Embassy in Israel spoke out as Foreign Minister Eli Cohen made his first visit to London since taking office and met with his British counterpart James Cleverly.