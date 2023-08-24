The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli mogul denies Wagner, Prigozhin ties, threatens to sue protest heads

Mirilashvili's representatives denied that he'd had any connection to Prigozhin since the 1990s, when they reportedly briefly worked together.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 15:49

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 15:58
Mikhael Mirilashvili, an Israeli-Georgian businessman and philanthropist (photo credit: Courtesy)
Mikhael Mirilashvili, an Israeli-Georgian businessman and philanthropist
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Judicial reform protest leaders are facing lawsuits for accusing Israeli businessman Michael Mirilashvili of being tied to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group, Georgian criminal organizations, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the mogul's lawyers announced on Thursday.

Media consultant and former Ehud Olmert consultant Lior Chorev, entrepreneur and Hi-tech protest leader Ami Dror, and entrepreneur and alleged anti-reform advertising backer Ilan Shiloah and other activists have been sent warning letters from Mirilashvili's attorneys before pursuing defamation charges.

Attorneys Shlomi Weinberg and Arkadiy Eligulashvili warned that the activists could be sued for 150,000 NIS for each offending social media post. The lawyers said that Mirilashvili would donate the winnings to charity. The letter cautions that to avoid the lawsuit the activists need to publish notices of correction and apology and to provide financial compensation, which would also be donated to charity.

Mirilashvili's legal team said that the defaming allegations, made on social media, stem from the belief that the Georgian-born businessman is the owner of Channel 14. They said that Yitzchak Mirilashvili is the controlling shareowner and that Mirilashvili has never visited or communicated with anyone from the outlet. Channel 14 is an Israeli news outlet with a right-leaning political orientation, and has published pro-judicial reform content.

"Warning letters were issued on behalf of our client, Mr. Michael Mirilashvili, concerning the serious and inflammatory defamation disseminated against him on social media. These false claims have severely tarnished his reputation," Weinberg and Eligulashvili said. "It is time to put an end to the campaign of hatred and slander on social networks, one that includes the dissemination of baseless facts, presenting distortions of the truth as undeniable truths, and making false accusations and misrepresentations masquerade as facts—matters completely divorced from the truth."

Ilan Shiloah wrote on Twitter that Mirilashvili was silencing those expressing their views.

"This is not Russia yet," Shiloah wrote. "People who express their views are not yet murdered here. We will fight for freedom of speech and opinion."

Mirilashvili's representatives said that while Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin had worked for him briefly in the 1990s at several St. Petersburg restaurants, he hadn't had a connection with the man in the past 25 years. Prigozhin, according to Wagner-affiliated telegram channels and Russian media, was killed in a suspicious plane crash on Wednesday night only a few months after he led his mercenary group in a short-lived mutiny against his rivals in the Russian Defense Ministry and military leadership.

The oligarch was known as "Putin's chef" because of his catering business contracts with the Kremlin. Mirilashvili's legal team said that he also had no personal acquaintance with Putin. They reportedly only had limited interaction through Mirilashvili's participation in conferences related to Russia's Jewish community or Israel.

"These lies and attacks have intensified due to recent events in Israel, leaving me with no choice but to confront all forms of online slander. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals in Israel who spare no effort to further their interests and agendas, including spreading falsehoods..."

Michael Mirilashvili, Israeli businessman believed to have ties to Wagner Group

Several accusations against Mirilashvili

The activists also accused Mirilashvili of involvement in murder and kidnapping. Mirilashvili had been convicted and imprisoned in 2001 for alleged involvement in an incident in which the businessman's father had been kidnapped, and Russian authorities claimed that some men alleged to have been involved in the incident were killed by Mirilashvili's associates.

Mirilashvili's account held that the kidnappers had released his father voluntarily through contact with their criminal associate. Mirilashvili said that those spreading falsehoods and distorting his past disregarded the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which in 2008 had ruled that his trial had been unfair.

Mirilashvili, who immigrated with his family to Israel in 2009, said that since his aliyah he had faced "groundless" attacks against him on social media and by media outlets.

"These lies and attacks have intensified due to recent events in Israel, leaving me with no choice but to confront all forms of online slander. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals in Israel who spare no effort to further their interests and agendas, including spreading falsehoods," said Mirilashvili. "I hope that my case serves as a lesson and prevents other good people, regardless of their status, origin, or political views, from falling victim to these online attackers."

Mirilashvili is the owner of Watergen and head of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by