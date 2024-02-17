The Metropolitan Police confirmed over X on Friday that Saturday’s Palestinian Solidarity Campaign would be allowed to demonstrate outside the Israeli embassy.

“Participants in the protest will be kept more than 100m away from the embassy grounds, behind barriers controlled by officers. They will not be permitted to enter the area marked in red on the map below and anyone doing so faces arrest,” the police wrote on X.

The police added that, as a measure of precaution, the time of the demonstration had been changed so that it would not coincide with the time that members of the Jewish community leave synagogues on Shabbat. Jewish activist captures hate at London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

“Precautions have also been taken to ensure the presence of protesters does not unnecessarily disrupt other sensitive premises, including synagogues, either near the form up point or along the route,” the police stressed. “For example, a restriction was imposed on the start time of the march, delaying it to 1.30pm, to ensure an event taking place at a nearby synagogue would have finished prior to the protest passing outside.”

In addition to changing the time of the protest, the police stated that 1,500 officers would be policing the protest - “A significant number will be ensuring a protest march organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign takes place safely and that any offenses are dealt with.” Advertisement

Comment from the Met on this week's protest

Commander Kyle Gordon, who will lead the policing operation this weekend, said: “The conflict in the Middle East continues to have a profound and polarising impact here in London.

“Since the attacks in Israel on October 7, many in our Jewish and Muslim communities have been fearful and uncertain about their safety. Recent figures published on hate crime across both these communities reminds us why we must continue to take such concerns seriously.

“There are also many people who feel very strongly about the continuing military action in Gaza and wish to make those views known through protest.

“Our role as the police is not to take a stance on the merits of that position, nor is it for us to specifically dictate how people express their views, providing they are doing so within the law.

“We are there to ensure protests take place lawfully, minimizing disruption to the life of the wider public and in a way that gives due consideration to the cumulative impact on London’s communities and those who feel most vulnerable in the current climate.

“The protests we have seen since October have thankfully been largely peaceful, and we must take this into account in our policing approach. I hope the same will be true this Saturday.

“Unfortunately, despite this, we have regularly seen officers having to deal with offences related to placards and other hate speech. We do not underestimate the fear this causes, nor the impact of such criminal and unacceptable behaviour on wider community relations.

“I would appeal to all those attending the protest on Saturday to act within the law and to consider the impact of their actions on the safety and security of others. We will not hesitate to take action against those who fail to do so.”

Violence and crime on previous weeks' protests

As mentioned by Gordan, previous weeks' protests have seen arrests for hate crime offenses, breach of the Terrorism Act (2000), and violence toward public officials. On more than one such occasion, fireworks have been launched at police and public landmarks vandalized.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to the demonstrations as "hate marches."