The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Lapid: We will defeat incitement in fifth elections

Lapid complained that for 15 years "no one did anything" about the cost of living.

By ELIAV BREUER, TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 21:01

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2022 21:03
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at launch of Yesh Atid's elections campaign. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at launch of Yesh Atid's elections campaign.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Fighting internal division and hatred should be Israel's top priority, said Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

In an event launching Yesh Atid's campaign at the Expo Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening, Lapid claimed that Israel's internal divisions, not Iran, was its most serious threat.

"Everything has changed in the last year, but not our values. Not the things we care about," said Lapid, pointing to the rule of law, strengthening the middle class, freedom of religion and the press, peace with the Palestinians and a free economy as the goals of the party.

Lapid stated that his party had defeated "the incitement and poison machine" in Israel's past four elections and would do so again in the country's fifth elections in three years

A crowd of thousands chanted "Yair Lapid the Prime Minister" and the campaign slogan, "Yesh Atid, we came to change."

Launch of Yesh Atid's campaign. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Launch of Yesh Atid's campaign. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The party member walked onto the convention floor to a mix of Yesh Atid's anthem, "Yesh Atid (there is a future), it is already here, there is a future, because the time has come," along with well-known Israeli pop songs.

The audience waved an array of flags, including Israeli flags, party emblems and LGBT flags.

Newly joined MK Michal Shir joined the event in her first public appearance after leaving New Hope earlier this week.

The prime minister stressed that Yesh Atid would need to establish a government "from a position of strength" in order to recruit thousands more police officers, provide unemployment benefits to the self-employed, strengthen the status of teachers and approve civil marriages.

"Faced with these challenges we need to stand together. Division weakens us, togetherness strengthens us. Different types of people need to gather in a place that will allow them to live together and have a common good."

Can Israelis unite? 

"We are different people. Each and every one of us has different memories and different thoughts and our own private history, but we have a common goal: to make sure that Israel is democratic, Jewish, strongly liberal, progressive and prosperous," added the prime minister.

The event was organized in order to compete with the Likud's famously festive events. The MKs were cheered on like rockstars, and Economy Minister called the gathering a "force of nature, not a party."

This reflected one of the main messages - Yesh Atid is a governing party, and it has officially joined the "big leagues."

Another recurring theme was authenticity. Lapid opened his speech with a story of when the party was founded - "in a living room in Kadima-Zoran" - and drew a direct line between then and now, ten years later, arguing that Yesh Atid was based on an authentic grassroots movement.

Lapid repeated a sentence he has said many times since the election was announced: "We will not be a rich country where people have trouble paying their bills."

Lapid made fun of Netanyahu's campaign against the high cost of living.

For 15 years "no one did anything" about the cost of living, he said. "Israel became more and more expensive, and the government told its citizens that they bore it."

For 15 years "no one did anything" about the cost of living. "Israel became more and more expensive, and the government told its citizens that they bore it."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Netanyahu never cared about the cost of living, but "he finally learned how to fill up at a gas station," Lapid said, as the crowd laughed.

Three people disrupted Lapid's speech with cries about the medical interns. The crowd drowned them out but Lapid asked the crowd not to drown them out. 

Drumbeats and party lights crisscrossed the crowd during a video that listed the party's achievements over the past year, and then when Lapid walked onto the stage to criss of "Ooh ahh, Yesh Atid, Prime Minister Lapid."

Most of the attendees reflected Yesh Atid's electorate, middle-aged, bare headed and Ashkenazi. However, some skullcaps were visible throughout the crowd, and a new Yesh Atid haredi activist was also present.



Tags Yair Lapid yesh atid incitement Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by