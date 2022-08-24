Israel elections: With primary elections over, focus returns to mergers

With the primary election season over, Israel's political parties are expected to turn their focus on finalizing their Knesset lists ahead of the September 15 deadline, including possible mergers on the Right and Left.

Former Meretz chair Zehava Galon returned to the position after defeating Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan in the left-wing party's primary election. The results, which were announced late on Tuesday night, showed that she had won soundly, receiving 61.6% of the vote.

The end of the primary brings back the question of a merger between Meretz and Labor in order to prevent either of them from falling below the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the total vote. In the most recent poll published on Friday by Maariv, Labor received five mandates and Meretz four, with 3.7% of the total vote.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Will Meretz merge with Labor?

Labor chair and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli strongly hinted that she had not budged in her opposition to a merger with her sister party.

Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

"Congratulations to my friend Zehava Galon on her return to the leadership of Meretz. Zehava, I am sure that you will lead the party to a safe place, as an independent, strong body, and as the left flank that Meretz always was," she wrote on Twitter.

Polls taken a number of weeks ago showed that Meretz would win more seats with Galon at the helm. But many of the additional votes will come at the expense of Labor, and push it down closer to the election threshold. There seem to be 9-10 mandates between the two parties, but if they are not split evenly one of them may be in danger and may bring down the entire anti-Netanyahu bloc.

What about Israel's Right wing?

On the Right, the question of a merger between the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit was prominent during the day of the primary election on Tuesday. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called on Tuesday afternoon for the two parties to run together so as to ensure a "strong, stable, national government for the next four years"

"Only a joint [election] run will ensure that both parties will pass the electoral threshold," Netanyahu said.

Smotrich fully agreed with Netanyahu. "I [call] on Itamar [Ben Gvir] – my hand is extended for unity. Let us meet tomorrow already until white smoke comes out in order to agree on a [joint] election run, along with the wonderful team we chose today," he said in a speech after the primary results were announced.

Ben Gvir responded on Wednesday.

"Bezalel my dear. You did not really come to close the deal. If you changed your mind, sign … if not, say it clearly to the public, do not hide it," he said.

Ben Gvir then circulated a document that he had already signed, with a space left open for Smotrich's signature. The document called for shared leadership of the party, which includes changing its official name to "Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir".

The proposal gave Ben Gvir five spots out of the first ten in a "zipper" alignment, meaning Smotrich would be first, Ben Gvir second, and then alternating members of each party. It also said that the merger would be a "technical bloc" only, meaning that each party will operate independently following the general election. It also included a commitment to add the anti-LGBT party Noam to the list.

The abovementioned Maariv poll had Otzma Yehudit receiving seven mandates and RZP receiving five, but RZP's popularity is expected to grow after the attention it received surrounding its primary election, so it is unclear what the final version of their merger agreement will look like, assuming they bend to Netanyahu's will.