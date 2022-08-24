The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections: With primary elections over, focus returns to mergers

Will Meretz merge with Labor? Will Religious Zionist Party fold to Itamar Ben-Gvir's demands?

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 17:39
Zehava Galon, former head of the Meretz party. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Zehava Galon, former head of the Meretz party.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

With the primary election season over, Israel's political parties are expected to turn their focus on finalizing their Knesset lists ahead of the September 15 deadline, including possible mergers on the Right and Left.

Former Meretz chair Zehava Galon returned to the position after defeating Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan in the left-wing party's primary election. The results, which were announced late on Tuesday night, showed that she had won soundly, receiving 61.6% of the vote.

The end of the primary brings back the question of a merger between Meretz and Labor in order to prevent either of them from falling below the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the total vote. In the most recent poll published on Friday by Maariv, Labor received five mandates and Meretz four, with 3.7% of the total vote. 

Will Meretz merge with Labor?

Labor chair and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli strongly hinted that she had not budged in her opposition to a merger with her sister party.

Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90) Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

"Congratulations to my friend Zehava Galon on her return to the leadership of Meretz. Zehava, I am sure that you will lead the party to a safe place, as an independent, strong body, and as the left flank that Meretz always was," she wrote on Twitter.

Polls taken a number of weeks ago showed that Meretz would win more seats with Galon at the helm. But many of the additional votes will come at the expense of Labor, and push it down closer to the election threshold. There seem to be 9-10 mandates between the two parties, but if they are not split evenly one of them may be in danger and may bring down the entire anti-Netanyahu bloc.  

What about Israel's Right wing? 

On the Right, the question of a merger between the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit was prominent during the day of the primary election on Tuesday. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called on Tuesday afternoon for the two parties to run together so as to ensure a "strong, stable, national government for the next four years"

"Only a joint [election] run will ensure that both parties will pass the electoral threshold," Netanyahu said.

Smotrich fully agreed with Netanyahu. "I [call] on Itamar [Ben Gvir] – my hand is extended for unity. Let us meet tomorrow already until white smoke comes out in order to agree on a [joint] election run, along with the wonderful team we chose today," he said in a speech after the primary results were announced.

Ben Gvir responded on Wednesday.

"Bezalel my dear. You did not really come to close the deal. If you changed your mind, sign … if not, say it clearly to the public, do not hide it," he said.

Ben Gvir then circulated a document that he had already signed, with a space left open for Smotrich's signature. The document called for shared leadership of the party, which includes changing its official name to "Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir". 

The proposal gave Ben Gvir five spots out of the first ten in a "zipper" alignment, meaning Smotrich would be first, Ben Gvir second, and then alternating members of each party. It also said that the merger would be a "technical bloc" only, meaning that each party will operate independently following the general election. It also included a commitment to add the anti-LGBT party Noam to the list.  

The abovementioned Maariv poll had Otzma Yehudit receiving seven mandates and RZP receiving five, but RZP's popularity is expected to grow after the attention it received surrounding its primary election, so it is unclear what the final version of their merger agreement will look like, assuming they bend to Netanyahu's will.  



Tags Elections Labor Meretz Israel Elections religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich Meretz primaries Merav Michaeli itamar ben-gvir Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by