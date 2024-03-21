Palestinians increasingly support 2 states, Houthi UAV shot down
Israeli aircraft attacks two terrorists posing threat to IDF in West Bank
The Nur al-Shams refugee camp is considered a stronghold for terror groups in the West Bank
IDF troops are operating in the town of Nur al-Shams near the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, according to an IDF statement on Wednesday night.
During the operation, Israeli aircraft attacked two terrorists who were posing an immediate danger to Israeli troops.
This is the second operation in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan, after an operation in the Dehaishe refugee camp outside Bethlehem on Monday.
Diaspora Jews rally around Eylon Levy, demand his reinstatement
In just one day, We Are Tov collected over 8000 signatures in support of Eylon Levy.
The group We Are Tov (the Hebrew word for good) launched a petition on Wednesday, calling for the reinstatement of the suspended Government Spokesperson Eylon Levy.
The petition, made on Change.org, has a goal of 10,000 signatories and has already accumulated over 8,000.
We Are Tov, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, wrote, "We, the undersigned, urge the Prime Minister's Office to lift the suspension imposed on Eylon Levy, the Israeli Government's spokesman.
Dozens of former US officials urge Biden to take harder line with Israel
The signatories included more than a dozen former ambassadors, as well as other retired State Department officials and former Pentagon, intelligence and White House officials
Nearly 70 former US officials, diplomats and military officers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to warn Israel of serious consequences if it denies civil rights and basic necessities to Palestinians and expands settlement activity in the West Bank.
"The United States must be willing to take concrete action to oppose" such practices, the group said in an open letter to Biden, "including restrictions on provision of (US) assistance (to Israel) consistent with US law and policy."
Among the signatories were more than a dozen former ambassadors, as well as other retired State Department officials and former Pentagon, intelligence and White House officials, including Anthony Lake, a national security adviser to former President Bill Clinton.
Blinken: An agreement on a hostage release deal in exchange for a ceasefire is getting close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with the Saudi Al-Hadath channel early Thursday morning that an agreement on a deal to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire is getting closer.
"I think that the differences are narrowing and that an agreement is certainly possible," Blinken said.
"I think that the differences are narrowing and that an agreement is certainly possible," Blinken said.

"We put a good offer on the table, but Hamas did not accept it and presented additional demands. The negotiation teams are working now, and I think it can be done and is very necessary. If Hamas cares about the residents of Gaza, it will reach an agreement."
Gazan support for a two-state-solution doubled since December - poll
The data also showed a clear drop in support for armed resistance as the best means of achieving a Palestinian State from its peak in December.
According to recent polling, the proportion of Gazans who support a two-state solution has nearly doubled since December, from 35% to 62%.
The polling, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), was conducted between March 5 and 10 in the West Bank and areas of the Gaza Strip where there was "no ongoing daily fighting."
The PCPSR conducted previous surveys in September and December 2023, during which the change in support for a two-state solution by Gazans was minimal, 34% to 35%, respectively.
Local products replace Western brands as boycott gains momentum on Ramadan
Amid the ongoing conflict, Arab nations intensify boycotts against brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Carrefour, promoting local brands in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.
“When adults remain silent, children’s voices will plead, and if the political scale tips, people’s justice will lead.”
These words open the four-minute ad for Ramadan of the Zain Group, a telecommunication company based in Kuwait. In the video, one sees Handala—a character created in 1969 by political cartoonist Naji al-Alid who has become a personification of the Palestinian people—guiding Palestinian children to the UN Security Council. Handala characterizes the suffering of the Palestinian people through music, images of flour bags covered in blood, and a display of empty children's shoes meant to represent the young victims of the current war.
US military, coalition forces destroy Houthi drone, unmanned surface vessel
The US military and coalition forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle and an unmanned surface vessel launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea on Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"There were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships," the statement read.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says