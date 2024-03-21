Palestinians increasingly support 2 states, Houthi UAV shot down

An IDF soldier operates in Nablus, in the West Bank overnight. March 4, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops are operating in the town of Nur al-Shams near the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, according to an IDF statement on Wednesday night.

During the operation, Israeli aircraft attacked two terrorists who were posing an immediate danger to Israeli troops.

This is the second operation in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan, after an operation in the Dehaishe refugee camp outside Bethlehem on Monday.