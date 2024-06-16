IDF announces the names of 12 fallen soldiers: Here are their stories

Fallen IDF soldiers Shalom Menachem. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sgt. Shalom Menachem, 21 from Beit El is the eighth IDF soldier that was killed in in Rafah from an explosion of an APC, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Menachem was a fighter in the 601st Battalion of the 401st Division.

His family was notified, and Menachem was promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously.