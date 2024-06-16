IDF announces the names of 12 fallen soldiers: Here are their stories
Eight killed following APC explosion • Two killed in northern Gaza Strip • Separate incidents led to death of additional two soldiers.
Shalom Menachem named as eighth IDF soldier killed in Rafah APC explosion
Menachem fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Sgt. Shalom Menachem, 21 from Beit El is the eighth IDF soldier that was killed in in Rafah from an explosion of an APC, the IDF announced on Sunday.
Menachem was a fighter in the 601st Battalion of the 401st Division.
His family was notified, and Menachem was promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously.Go to the full article >>
St.-Sgt Tzur Abraham, soldier in IDF Nahal Brigade, falls in southern Gaza Strip
Abraham was among the twelve IDF soldiers killed over the past weekend.
St.-Sgt Tzur Abraham, 22, from Modi'in, and combat soldier in the Nahal Brigade, was killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.
His family was notified.Go to the full article >>
IDF announces fallen soldier Yakir Ya'akov Levi, who fell alongside other engineering forces
Levi fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Yakir Ya’akov Levi, 21, from Hafetz Haim, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.
Levi, from the 601st Battalion, was promoted to the rank of sergeant posthumously.
He studied at the Sha’alvim hesder yeshiva along with fellow fallen soldier Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, who was killed in the same incident. “They did not separate, in life nor death,” the yeshiva eulogized.Go to the full article >>
Remembering Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, who made aliyah with his family and fell in Gaza
Zimbalist fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, aged 21, from Beit Shemesh, fell in battle alongside seven soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Zimbalist was a woldier in the 601st Battalion in the Combat Engineering Corps, and was killed alongside seven other soldiers from this unit, the IDF announced on Saturday.
His family has was notified, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant-Major posthumously.
According to Nefesh B'Nefesh, Zimbalist, alongside his family, made Aliyah in 2005.Go to the full article >>
Sergeant Itay Amar killed killed alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers in Gaza Strip
Amar fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.
His family was notified, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously.
Amar fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Staff Sergeant Orr Blumovitz killed in Gaza Strip in armored vehicle incident
Blumovitz fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Staff Sgt. Orr Blumovitz, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.
His family was been notified.
Blumovitz was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber fell in Gaza Strip, alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers
Gruber fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.
Gruber was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip.
Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev fell in Gaza Strip in armored vehicle incident
Kostarev fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.
His family was notified.
Kostarev was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, seven other IDF soldiers killed in Rafah blast
A preliminary investigation reveals that the incident occurred around five in the morning. IDF soldiers from the 401st Brigade had just completed an attack in Tal as-Sultan.
Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann, and seven other IDF soldiers were killed in an explosion of an armored vehicle in Rafah, the IDF announced on Saturday.
Mahmoud was a deputy company commander in Battalion 601 of the Combat Engineers Brigade.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Saturday night said that the military is currently investigating the incident, as well as the armored vehicle that the soldiers were in.Go to the full article >>
Sgt. Yair Roitman succumbs to wounds from Monday Rafah incident - IDF
Roitman was promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant after his death.
The IDF announced Saturday night Sergeant Yair Roitman succumbed to his injuries after being wounded in the explosion of a booby-trapped building on June 10, 2024, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Roitman, 19, from Karnei Shomron, was initially injured along with a total of six other soldiers in the incident, which also killed four more.
Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov, 24, from Gedera, St.-Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun, 20, from Modi'in, Sgt. Yair Levin, 20, from Givat Harel, and Sgt. Almog Shalom, 19, from Kibbutz Hamadia were also killed in the same incident.Go to the full article >>
What to know
- Ten IDF soldiers were killed in combat in different incidents in the northern and southern Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.