Brothers-in-arms? Hamas spies on Islamic Jihad, IDF reveals in document

A new document issued by the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas reveals that the terror organization has been spying on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichai Edri, on Tuesday.

#عاجل حماس ضد الجهاد الإسلامي: وثيقة صادرة عن الاستخبارات العسكرية لكتائب القسام تكشف عن تجسس حماس على منظمة الجهاد الإسلامي الإرهابية وعملها على التأثير على المضامين الدعائية الصادرة عنها ⭕️ حماس تعترف في الوثيقة بشكل رسمي بعمليات الإطلاق الفاشلة للقذائف الصاروخية من قبل… pic.twitter.com/9zrzk7BfKs — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 5, 2024

Written in Arabic, the post says that the document, dated to 2022, says that Hamas officially acknowledges failed rocket launches by the PIJ in August 2022.

The document, which, according to the post, was recovered by IDF soldiers during ground operations in Gaza, also indicated that Hamas was dissatisfied with media content that was produced by the PIJ.

The report allegedly referred to three specific pieces of media content that the PIJ was producing: propaganda pieces meant to raise support for the organization's terror activities.

يتحدثون عن غرفة عمليات مشتركة للفصائل، وينشرون الأفلام الدعائية المشتركة، ويحاولون التظاهر بمظهر وحدة المنظمات، بيد أنه وراء الكواليس تتجسس حماس على الجهاد الإسلامي وتعمل على التأكد من عدم رفعه لرأسه، وتعترف بكذبها السافر حينما ساعدت المنظمة على إشاعة الأكاذيب بشأن عمليات إطلاق… pic.twitter.com/ZeApepLaam — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 5, 2024

The report implicates an Al-Jazeera presenter as working with the two terror organizations

Additionally, the report indicated that Al-Jazeera presenter and host of the program "The Tip of the Iceberg" Tamer Almisshal was a point of contact between the two organizations and that members were to reach out to him to confirm that the spokesperson's office of Hamas's military wing approved of the propaganda material that it received from the PIJ.

Finally, the translated portion of the report also indicates that Hamas demanded that the PIJ doesn't exhaust its rocket capabilities, after it expended many rockets in August 2022, where many of the PIJs rockets misfired into Gaza and killed Palestinian Citizens.