One seriously injured after Hezbollah launches rockets, drones into Hanita, northern Israel

As tensions mount between Israel and Iran and its proxies, a cross-border firing exchange resulted in a member of Kibbutz Hanita's emergency standby squad being seriously injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
take part in a military drill in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, February 13, 2024 (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Following alerts activated around the area surrounding Kibbutz Hanita, three missiles that were shot into Israeli territory from Lebanon fell into open areas, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.

Additionally, two explosive drones crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel a short time ago and exploded in the area of Hanita in northern Israel.

In response, the IDF retaliated with artillery fire to southern Lebanon

KAN reported on Saturday that a member of Hanita's emergency standby squad was seriously injured as a result of the explosive drone that exploded in the kibbutz. 

Rise in cross-border tensions in northern Israel 

The cross-border fire exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have become tense in recent months, especially in light of Israel's strike against Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds commanders in Syria in the past weeks. 

Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (credit: Alma Research Institute)
Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (credit: Alma Research Institute)

In recent days, Iran has weighed whether to pursue a full confrontation with Israel or continue to rely on its proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. 



