104 new ‘olim’ from North America arrive in Israel

The olim (immigrants) hailed from New York, New Jersey, Ontario, California, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 26, 2021 21:00
New olim from North America with Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
The aliyah flight, chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh and facilitated in cooperation with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), brought 28 families, 18 singles and 27 retirees to their new home.
The olim (immigrants) hailed from New York, New Jersey, Ontario, California, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland and have chosen to live in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Beit Shemesh, Nahariya, Ra’anana, Herzliya and Netanya among other destinations.
The oldest oleh was aged 98 years old and the youngest a tender four-month-old baby.
Thirty-five of the new immigrants have moved to Israel as part of the KKL-JNF and Nefesh B’Nefesh’s “Go Beyond” program, which provides enhanced aliyah packages and increased services to new olim moving to Israel’s periphery and Jerusalem.
“I am honored and excited to welcome today’s new olim from North America,” said Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata upon their arrival.
“Despite these challenging times, we are doing our utmost to expedite aliyah from around the world. We will continue to provide the support necessary for new olim in order for them to feel at home from the moment they arrive, in full cooperation with Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Jewish Agency.”
Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog said he was excited by the arrival of the new olim and lauded their arrival despite ongoing difficulties caused by the global COVID-19 crisis.
“Despite the significant travel restrictions during the pandemic, we’ve succeeded in bringing tens of thousands of Jews home to Israel, proving that nothing can stop aliyah,” said Herzog.
“I wish these latest arrivals all the success in building their new lives in Israel.”
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh noted that interest in aliyah has risen during the pandemic despite actual immigration to Israel having decreased sharply due to airport closures, massive reduction in commercial air travel and limitations placed on government bureaucracies during the coronavirus crisis.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, despite all the challenges and uncertainty, interest in aliyah has continued to rise,” said Fass.
“As a result, we have worked harder than ever to overcome the hurdles and prepare for the unexpected as best as we can. Our dedicated staff has been working round the clock to support and help facilitate the aliyah of our olim, who have shown incredible resilience in the face of delayed dreams and continue to inspire us with their commitment to the Zionist dream of living in Israel.”


