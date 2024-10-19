UAV strikes Golan Heights, World reacts to Sinwar's death
Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sound in central Israel
Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms were activated early Saturday morning in Gan Yashia, Olesh, Ametz, Bat Hefer, Yad Hana, and Barotaim in Emek Hefer, central Israel.
No damage or casualties were reported.
'I cheered when they came and told me': Gazans celebrate elimination of Yahya Sinwar
Hamas has long been accused of crushing dissent in Gaza with beatings or worse. But recent months have seen some rare public displays of dissent.
IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, shared a recording on his X/Twitter account on Friday of a conversation between two Gaza residents that reveals their joy following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Sinwar was killed by the IDF in Tel Sultan in Rafah on Wednesday in an unplanned operation, sources close to the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post Thursday evening, several hours after rumors arose that he had been killed earlier Thursday.
“How are you? Well, Sinwar is dead and gone,” a man says, to which a woman replies, “May he go to hell! I swear I cheered when they came and told me.”
The man continues, “May God have mercy on him; what do you want from him?” She responds, “He’s the one who destroyed everything. May God not have mercy on him, not on him, and not on Haniyeh. I hope they never see God’s mercy.”
#خاص مكالمة من داخل غزة: ״هاي السنوار إستشهد وراح | والله قضيتها أزغلط لما إجو قالولي | صاروا يوزعوا حلو وقهوة"— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 18, 2024
فرحة غير مسبوقة في شوارع #غزة بعد سماع خبر تصفية المدعو #يحيى_السنوار. المكالمة بين اثنين من سكان غزة تعبّر عن المشاعر الحقيقية: من الزغاريد وتوزيع الحلوى إلى… pic.twitter.com/pq6yYNROHD
Later in the conversation, when the man asks, “What’s new with you?” she responds, “We’re fine, thank God. They started handing out sweets here…” and adds, “They’ve started distributing sweets and coffee. May God have no mercy for what happened in Gaza, may God have no mercy.”
What do Gazans think about Hamas?
An opinion poll published in mid-September by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), a think tank based in Ramallah and funded by Western donors, showed for the first time the majority of Gazans opposed the decision to attack Israel on October 7.
The poll, conducted in early September, found that 57% of people surveyed in the Gaza Strip said the decision to launch the offensive was incorrect, while just 39% said it was correct – down sharply from the previous poll in June.
Signs of dissent matter to Hamas, which aims to maintain its sway in Gaza once the war ends, despite the insistence of Israel and the United States that it can play no part in governing the enclave after the war.
Harris tells voters Sinwar’s death is opportunity to bring hostages home
Harris, while courting voters in the battleground swing state of Michigan, said that Sinwar's death is an opportunity to end the Israel-Hamas war.
Vice President Kamala Harris is making a hard push on the campaign trail in battleground Michigan on Friday where the Biden administration faces heavy opposition to its support of Israel in its war against Hamas from the state’s high Arab population.
'We have to end this war'
Earlier this week, the Arab American Political Action Committee said it would not endorse Harris or former President Donald Trump over their “blind support” for Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Harris was asked about her message to opposition voters across Michigan before a campaign event late Friday afternoon.
“First of all, we have got to end this war,” Harris said. “I think that what has happened now is the killing of Sinwar creates an opportunity for us to end this war and bring the hostages home.”
'A small, ugly, and broken figure': An officer reflects on his time alone with Sinwar's body
"How much better the world is now," Lt. Col. Itamar Itam wrote. "Together we will win."
One of the officers in the unit that killed Yahya Sinwar, Lt. Col. Itamar Eitam, shared a post on social media Friday in which he described the minutes he spent alone with Sinwar’s body after the operation.
Eitam wrote: “I just left Rafah. Not long ago, I looked him—Sinwar—in the eyes. I had a few minutes alone with him, and I looked at him—a small, ugly, and broken figure, lying on a shattered couch."
Itam said he thought “about all the good people who are no longer here: Amishar, Banba, Roy, Tomer, Salman, Eder, Ran, and many, many more—fallen soldiers, orphans, hostages, and the wounded.
'I feel insulted on behalf of God'
"So much pain this man caused," he wrote. "I looked at the ruined city, and I even felt pain for them, but more than anything, I felt insulted—insulted on behalf of God. Because he, too, was once a baby and a child, and he had a choice, and he chose evil. He chose wickedness. What an insult that he was also a person created in Your image. How distorted. How much better the world is now. We won't be confused, and we won't give up. Together we will win. Happy holiday."
Hilit, Eitam's mother, told Walla, “Everyone is happy, thank God—less wickedness. The world is better now; the world is better.”
Hilit, Eitam's mother, told Walla, "Everyone is happy, thank God—less wickedness. The world is better now; the world is better."

She added, "We live in a world of miracles all the time. My son wasn't there alone. He was with the best forces, and we have to say thank God they succeeded. My daughter-in-law is also a hero; she has been waiting at home for a whole year for him to do his duty. I wish the people of Israel a happy holiday and hope we continue to hear good news."
Over 30 killed in heavy strikes in Jabalya - report
Over 30 Palestinians were killed in heavy strikes in the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian media.
Over 80 people are reported to have been injured in the strike, according to Palestinian media.
UAV from Syria hits Golan Heights, no casualties reported
Following sirens earlier in the night, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected crashing into the Golan Heights on Saturday morning.
The UAV was launched from the east and crossed into the country from Syria.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.Go to the full article >>
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says