Court names suspect in security leak case, Syrian IRGC operative seized by IDF

"Someone may be aware of the location of one or two, but I don't think there is anyone who is aware of the location of all of them."
Micha Kobi, a former senior member of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), emphasized the enormous challenges Israel faces in dealing with Hamas and the return of the hostages in an interview on Sunday with Maariv.
Micha Kobi is a former senior member of the Shin Bet and Yahya Sinwar's interrogator from his time in Israeli prison.
WATCH: IDF commandos raid Syria, seize Syrian-national IRGC operative
Al-Assi has been under IDF surveillance for some time and was detained and transferred for interrogation in Israel.
The IDF raided Southern Syria several months ago and captured a Syrian national who is believed to have operated Iranian terror networks from the area, the military announced on Sunday.
Ali Soleiman al-Assi, a Syrian citizen, lives in the area of Saida in southern Syria.
Netanyahu aide Eliezer Feldstein suspect in leaking document to harm hostage deal
Feldstein was hired by the PMO media team soon after the war began, but his employment status remained unclear.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close aide is suspected of leaking sensitive security documents as part of an orchestrated campaign to thwart a hostage deal, court documents revealed on Sunday.
Speculation about the case had seized public attention for days even before Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi partially lifted a gag order on details of the security breach.Go to the full article >>
Hamas expected to reject any deal that doesn’t end Gaza war, source says
Egypt has been in talks with Hamas in Cairo for the last two days as part of its efforts to unite Palestinian factions, but there has been no reported progress on a hostage deal.
Hamas is expected to reject any renewed effort to finalize a hostage agreement until such time as the war in Gaza ends, a security source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
"It's very clear that the hostage deal will only happen" when the war comes to a close, the source said.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says