Current time in Israel:
Netanyahu fires Gallant, IAF strikes Hezbollah in Syria
Netanyahu fires Gallant amid US elections as Israel braces for Iran attack • 'Carved in stone': IDF troops unearth a 70-meter-long underground space in southern Lebanon.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says