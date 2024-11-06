Live Updates
Netanyahu fires Gallant, IAF strikes Hezbollah in Syria

Netanyahu fires Gallant amid US elections as Israel braces for Iran attack • 'Carved in stone': IDF troops unearth a 70-meter-long underground space in southern Lebanon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 3, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 3, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says