Italy protests fighting near UNIFIL as the front in Syria intesifies
Italy protests fighting as shells hit UNIFIL base • Syrian front intensifies without much notice • How does the IDF conduct airstrikes?
Italy protests to Israel over unexploded shell hitting Italian base in Lebanon
The Italian statement said Gideon Sa'ar had "guaranteed an immediate investigation" into the shell incident.
Italy on Friday said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of the Italian contingent in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and Israel promised to investigate.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and protested Israeli attacks against its personnel and infrastructure in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, an Italian statement said.
Syrian front beginning to intensify without much notice
The IDF explained that the operation was intended to reduce Hezbollah's ability to harm Israel by striking arms transfers and intelligence centers in Syria.
Israel's attacks in Syria have become more frequent in recent days; on Friday, for the second day in a row, Israel attacked the Mezzeh suburb of Damascus, according to the Syrian news agency SANA.
On Thursday, 15 people were killed in the Israeli attack on the suburb and on the Qadisiyah neighborhood. Reuters had stated these areas in Damascus were once the residences of senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials and are now used by representatives of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah.
How does the IDF designate and demolish targets in the midst of civilian infrastructure?
The IDF broke down the process of identifying, analyzing, approving, and eventually striking buildings in central Beirut without damaging surrounding civilian structures.
The IDF explained the process the military goes through before authorizing a building for an airstrike in an IDF announcement.
"Our two main goals are to damage Hezbollah's capabilities to produce precision missiles and to dismantle its weapons depots - most of them in the heart of the civilian area in Dahiyeh," a commander in the IDF's Beirut department said.
