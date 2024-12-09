Live Updates
IDF takes over Syrian Hermon, strikes Syrian chemical weapons factory

Netanyahu: Assad's fall a direct result of Israel's strikes on Iran and Hezbollah • IDF: Axis of resistance of Tehran, Damascus, and Beirut is gone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers take a position in the Golan Heights, near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, December 8, 2024 (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers take a position in the Golan Heights, near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, December 8, 2024
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Israel at war: What happened on day 429?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops conduct an exercise in the Golan Heights. December 3, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops conduct an exercise in the Golan Heights. December 3, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF on Sunday afternoon took over the Syrian side of the Mount Hermon mountain range to expand a demilitarized buffer zone along the border with Syria and also at several other points of significance for defense.

The military also stated it would not get involved in any internal occurrences in Syria, provided that no forces in Syria endanger Israeli security interests.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers take a position in the Golan Heights, near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, December 8, 2024. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers take a position in the Golan Heights, near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, December 8, 2024.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists operating in weapons storage facility in south Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Israeli air force struck Hezbollah terrorists operating in a weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Sunday evening.

Ex-top IDF official to 'Post': Israel should get US to hit Iran nukes

Historic weakening of axis of resistance creates new opportunities, risks.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Military personnel stand guard at a nuclear facility in the Zardanjan area of Isfahan, Iran, April 19, 2024 (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Military personnel stand guard at a nuclear facility in the Zardanjan area of Isfahan, Iran, April 19, 2024
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Israel should seize the opportunity of the Assad regime falling and the Iranian proxy axis weakening to convince the US to strike Iran’s nuclear program, former IDF Operations Command chief Maj.-Gen. (res.) Israel Ziv told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

IDF lifts some restrictions in the Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF announced that it lifted some restrictions in communities in the Golan Heights on Sunday night.

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.