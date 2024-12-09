IDF takes over Syrian Hermon, strikes Syrian chemical weapons factory
Netanyahu: Assad's fall a direct result of Israel's strikes on Iran and Hezbollah • IDF: Axis of resistance of Tehran, Damascus, and Beirut is gone
Israel at war: What happened on day 429?
The IDF on Sunday afternoon took over the Syrian side of the Mount Hermon mountain range to expand a demilitarized buffer zone along the border with Syria and also at several other points of significance for defense.Go to the full article >>
The military also stated it would not get involved in any internal occurrences in Syria, provided that no forces in Syria endanger Israeli security interests.
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists operating in weapons storage facility in south Lebanon
The Israeli air force struck Hezbollah terrorists operating in a weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Sunday evening.Go to the full article >>
Ex-top IDF official to 'Post': Israel should get US to hit Iran nukes
Historic weakening of axis of resistance creates new opportunities, risks.
Israel should seize the opportunity of the Assad regime falling and the Iranian proxy axis weakening to convince the US to strike Iran’s nuclear program, former IDF Operations Command chief Maj.-Gen. (res.) Israel Ziv told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
IDF lifts some restrictions in the Golan Heights
The IDF announced that it lifted some restrictions in communities in the Golan Heights on Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.