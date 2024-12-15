Live Updates
IDF says it has 'no intention of managing Syria', Rocket fired from Gaza falls in open area

Syria avoiding Israel conflict • IDF exposes Hamas torture footage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israel has no more excuses for entering Syria, rebel leader Julani says in first major TV interview

Julani called for the end of all foreign intervention in Syria in the interest of restabilizing and rebuilding the country.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Top rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani speaks to a crowd at Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
Syrian rebel leader and head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Ahmad "Abu Mohammad al-Julani" al-Sharaa addressed Syria's future, focusing on international relations, for the first time on Saturday in an interview with opposition TV channel Syria.tv.

One rocket fired from central Gaza into Israel, falls in open area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
One rocket was launched from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and fell in an open area, the military stated on Saturday evening.

'We have no intention of managing Syria,' IDF Chief of Staff says during situational assessment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel will not intervene in developments in Syria, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a situational assessment in the Golan Heights, the military said. 

Gaza death toll inflated to promote narrative that Israel targets civilians - study

News outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties, and relied on statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Civilian death counts in the Gaza war have been inflated to portray Israel as deliberately targeting civilians, an independent group of researchers at the Henry Jackson Society found in a study published on Saturday. 

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.