IDF says it has 'no intention of managing Syria', Rocket fired from Gaza falls in open area

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Syrian rebel leader and head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Ahmad "Abu Mohammad al-Julani" al-Sharaa addressed Syria's future, focusing on international relations, for the first time on Saturday in an interview with opposition TV channel Syria.tv.

Top rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani speaks to a crowd at Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 8, 2024.

Top rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani speaks to a crowd at Ummayad Mosque in Damascus, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

One rocket was launched from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and fell in an open area, the military stated on Saturday evening.

Israel will not intervene in developments in Syria, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a situational assessment in the Golan Heights, the military said.

Gaza death toll inflated to promote narrative that Israel targets civilians - study

News outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties, and relied on statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

Palestinians inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Civilian death counts in the Gaza war have been inflated to portray Israel as deliberately targeting civilians, an independent group of researchers at the Henry Jackson Society found in a study published on Saturday. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less