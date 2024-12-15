IDF says it has 'no intention of managing Syria', Rocket fired from Gaza falls in open area
Israel has no more excuses for entering Syria, rebel leader Julani says in first major TV interview
Julani called for the end of all foreign intervention in Syria in the interest of restabilizing and rebuilding the country.
Syrian rebel leader and head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Ahmad "Abu Mohammad al-Julani" al-Sharaa addressed Syria's future, focusing on international relations, for the first time on Saturday in an interview with opposition TV channel Syria.tv.
One rocket fired from central Gaza into Israel, falls in open area
One rocket was launched from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and fell in an open area, the military stated on Saturday evening.
'We have no intention of managing Syria,' IDF Chief of Staff says during situational assessment
Israel will not intervene in developments in Syria, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said during a situational assessment in the Golan Heights, the military said.
Gaza death toll inflated to promote narrative that Israel targets civilians - study
News outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties, and relied on statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Civilian death counts in the Gaza war have been inflated to portray Israel as deliberately targeting civilians, an independent group of researchers at the Henry Jackson Society found in a study published on Saturday.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.