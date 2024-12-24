IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, Sirens sound across Central and Southern Israel
IDF soldiers may stay in Lebanon longer than expected • Mossad reveals details of pager attack
'Don’t mess with us': Mossad details Israeli pager attack on Hezbollah on 60 Minutes
Mossad’s daring pager plot dealt a devastating blow to Hezbollah, leaving its forces shattered and sending shockwaves across the region. Israel’s intelligence agency turned deception into a weapon
Two former Mossad agents revealed the details behind one of Israel's most audacious counterintelligence operations, the "Pager Plot," in a 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday.
Slow Lebanese deployment may force IDF soldiers to stay in Lebanon, Israeli officials say
Officials explained that the slow deployment raises the question of how Israel should act on day 60 of the ceasefire at northern border.
The IDF's withdrawal from southern Lebanon could be carried out at a slower pace than expected due to the Lebanese military's slow deployment in the area, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
IDF intercepts Yemen missile fired toward central Israel that triggered wave of sirens
The projectile triggered a wave of sirens throughout central and southern Israel.
The IDF interpreted a projectile fired from Yemen toward central Israel during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the IDF said shortly following the incident.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.