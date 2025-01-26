Hamas greet released prisoners, Israeli families reunite with released hostages
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a two-year-old toddler was killed by IDF fire.
During an IDF operation in the Ash-Shuhada area of the West Bank, near Jenin, troops fired at terrorists who barricaded themselves inside a building, resulting in subsequent claims that unarmed civilians were wounded, the IDF said on Saturday evening.
Shortly after the statement was made, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a two-year-old toddler was killed by IDF fire.
The toddler was named Layla Mohammad Al-Khatib, and she reportedly succumbed to her wounds after sustaining a critical head injury from a gunshot, according to the Palestinian News & Information Agency, WAFA.Go to the full article >>
Saturday’s exchange is the second since a ceasefire began on January 19, and Hamas handed over three Israeli female civilians in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.
Four former hostages were released Saturday as part of Phase 1 of the hostage-ceasefire deal, as IDF surveillance lookout soldiers Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy returned to Israeli territory after 477 days in captivity.
Ahead of Saturday’s hostage transfer, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, along with Gazan civilians, congregated in Palestine Square in Gaza City as the four IDF soldiers were paraded on stage.Go to the full article >>
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 94 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal