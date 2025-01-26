Hamas greet released prisoners, Israeli families reunite with released hostages

IDF soldiers operating in the West Bank. 21.11.2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During an IDF operation in the Ash-Shuhada area of the West Bank, near Jenin, troops fired at terrorists who barricaded themselves inside a building, resulting in subsequent claims that unarmed civilians were wounded, the IDF said on Saturday evening.

Shortly after the statement was made, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a two-year-old toddler was killed by IDF fire.

The toddler was named Layla Mohammad Al-Khatib, and she reportedly succumbed to her wounds after sustaining a critical head injury from a gunshot, according to the Palestinian News & Information Agency, WAFA.